Marcellus S. Sandow, 97, was called to the Lord Saturday, February 11th, in Enterprise. He was born April 11, 1919 in Dillon, the son of Arthur and Anna (Kohrs) Sandow. Growing up in the area, Marcellus moved to Mustaine, Iowa for a short time and graduated from high school there with the class of 1937. On May 18, 1950, he married Dorothy Miller. Marcellus has farmed and raised cattle south of Abilene most of his life. He retired in 2001 but continued to live on the farm keeping busy with outside chores. Marcellus was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church where he attended each and every Sunday. He was preceded in death by: parents; grandson, Dustin Sandow and two step-grandchildren, Matthew and Amber Hutchinson.
Marcellus is survived by: wife, Dorothy Sandow and son, Rex Sandow of the home; step-daughter, Jeanette Scheufele Robinson of rural Abilene; two grandchildren Samantha (Mark) Cowl of Wichita, Robert (Ellie) Sandow of California; two step-grandchildren, Charles Hutchinson of Oklahoma City, Shaun Hutchinson of rural Abilene; four great-grandchildren; brother, Tracy (Mary) Sandow of Monroe, Louisiana; nieces and nephews.
He had requested that his body be donated to KU Medical Center. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 18th, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church south of Abilene. The family requests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1179 Jeep Rd. Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Virginia Mae Stetler, 93, of Salina, passed away Friday, Feb 10, 2017. She was born Mar 30, 1923 to Colonel F.L and Mayme Ramsey in Brownell, KS.
She married Lester E. Stetler in Washington on 1941.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1997; and her son Gerold “Jerry” Stetler in 2003.
Survivors include her sisters Frankee Huiett and Jackie Garrelts; grandchildren, Jill Jones and Chad Stetler; and great-grandchildren, Amber, Jessica, Audrey, Austin, and Alex.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Salina in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.
Joleta married Blaine V. Cook on November 20, 1960, in Simpson, KS. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, McPherson. Her passion was her family, being a wife, mother, and grandmother to her four grandchildren. While raising her two children, she stayed home and made draperies and babysat. She later worked part time as a secretary for an accounting firm and loved doing tax accounting. She then started doing tax accounting with her dear friend Mary Koehn for several years. She loved to cook and bake for family and friends. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends and belonged to a bridge club. After a brain aneurism in December, 2013, she lived in Brookdale nursing home where she passed peacefully with her family at her bedside.
She is survived by: her husband, Blaine; two children; Greg (Kim) Cook of Beloit, KS and Stacey (Galen) Deutsch of Chase, KS; four grandchildren that she adored, Samantha Cook, Cassidy Cook, Colten Deutsch, & Alyssa Deutsch; and a nephew whom she dearly loved, Darren McClintock.
Joleta’s deep love for her husband, family, and friends will live in our hearts forever. Her smile, touch, and caring personality will be missed deeply. She will be cremated and ashes will be scattered on her home place in Mitchell County.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to First United Methodist Church or Hospice of Reno County in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.
Joan Frew, the daughter of Steve Burkhead and Myrtle (Yaste) Burkhead, was born November 15, 1933 at Perryville, Kentucky and passed away on February 9, 2017 at the Republic County Hospital, Belleville, KS at the age of 83 years, 2 months, and 23 days.
Joan lived and attended schools in her early years in Kentucky, moving to the London Mills, Illinois area and graduating from Spoon River Valley High School. Joan was one of thirteen children born to her parents.
Joan was a waitress/cook at the Teddy Bear Junction at Fiatt, Illinois and met her husband Glenn McHenry Frew. They were married on April 3, 1954 at Canton, Illinois and to this union was born Glenda and Kenneth.
The couple moved to Buckeye, Arizona where they were involved in the management and operation of Whiting Brothers Gas for nearly 30 years. They retired and moved to Republic, KS in 2000.
Joan was very active in the V.F.W. Post # 1826 Auxiliary in Buckeye. She also enjoyed bingo, birdwatching, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glenn M. Frew on July 23, 2014; grandson, Todd Frew; sisters, Geneva, Gladys, Nellie and Helen and brothers, R.H., Bobby, and an infant brother; and sister-in-law, Pauline Burkhead.
Joan is survived by one daughter, Glenda (Ronnie) Gaspar of Republic, KS; one son, Kenny (Marcia) Frew of Buckeye, AZ; two grandchildren, Randi Frew (Jim) Shaffer and Tyler (Savannah) Frew; two great grandchildren, Ashley and Sophie Shaffer; one sister, Ruby Neff of Galesburg, Illinois; four brothers, Cecil Burkhead of Canton, Illinois, Johnnie (Ruth) Burkhead of Fairview Illinois, Raymond (Joan) Burkhead of rural Canton, Illinois, and Edward (Donna) Burkhead of Ellisville, Illinois; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cremation was selected and memorial services and inurnment will be held at a later date in Canton, Illinois.
Memorials are suggested to family choice.
Alfred LeRoy Dolezal passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society in Ellsworth, Kansas at the age of 87. He was born on October 24, 1929 in Wilson, Kansas to the late Fred and Mary (Prochaska) Dolezal. He grew up in the Wilson area and graduated from Wilson High School with the Class of 1947. On April 15, 1951 he was united in marriage to June Feil in Wilson. They were blessed with three children, Susan, John, and Mary Beth.
Alfred was a hardworking farmer and stockman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was always game for a little pin action at the bowling alley. He played baritone in the Wilson City Band, and sang in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Choir. He was active in the community and served on the Co-Op Board, School Board, and Church Council. But the greatest joy in his life was his wife and family. No matter where they were going, or what they were doing, he and June made sure they were having fun, and making the most of every opportunity together.
Alfred is survived by his wife June Dolezal of Ellsworth; children Susan Davidson of Halstead, John Dolezal and wife Dawn of Wilson, and Mary Beth Ploutz and husband David of Dodge City; niece Delores Funk; nephew Richard Dolezal, Jr.; grandchildren Shelly Watkins, Lea Watkins, Deena Hamilton and husband Jordan, Emily Bewley and husband Ryan, Curtis Dolezal, and Colby Dolezal; and great-grandchildren Ahnalea Watkins, Zandriel Watkins, James Hamilton, and Jessa Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Mary Dolezal, brother Richard Dolezal, sister Rose Chrastil, and infant sister Helen Dolezal.
As a steward of the land and livestock, Alfred took seriously the charge of God, to take care of the earth and all that is in it. With strong faith and abiding hope, he worked hard, loved greatly, and now rests from his labors. The legacy of his love, laughter, and joy will live in our hearts and memories forever.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wilson. Burial will follow in the Wilson City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00pm on Tuesday at the funeral home, with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00pm.