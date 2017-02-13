Marcellus S. Sandow, 97, was called to the Lord Saturday, February 11th, in Enterprise. He was born April 11, 1919 in Dillon, the son of Arthur and Anna (Kohrs) Sandow. Growing up in the area, Marcellus moved to Mustaine, Iowa for a short time and graduated from high school there with the class of 1937. On May 18, 1950, he married Dorothy Miller. Marcellus has farmed and raised cattle south of Abilene most of his life. He retired in 2001 but continued to live on the farm keeping busy with outside chores. Marcellus was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church where he attended each and every Sunday. He was preceded in death by: parents; grandson, Dustin Sandow and two step-grandchildren, Matthew and Amber Hutchinson.

Marcellus is survived by: wife, Dorothy Sandow and son, Rex Sandow of the home; step-daughter, Jeanette Scheufele Robinson of rural Abilene; two grandchildren Samantha (Mark) Cowl of Wichita, Robert (Ellie) Sandow of California; two step-grandchildren, Charles Hutchinson of Oklahoma City, Shaun Hutchinson of rural Abilene; four great-grandchildren; brother, Tracy (Mary) Sandow of Monroe, Louisiana; nieces and nephews.

He had requested that his body be donated to KU Medical Center. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 18th, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church south of Abilene. The family requests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1179 Jeep Rd. Abilene, Kansas 67410.

Virginia Mae Stetler, 93, of Salina, passed away Friday, Feb 10, 2017. She was born Mar 30, 1923 to Colonel F.L and Mayme Ramsey in Brownell, KS.

She married Lester E. Stetler in Washington on 1941.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1997; and her son Gerold “Jerry” Stetler in 2003.

Survivors include her sisters Frankee Huiett and Jackie Garrelts; grandchildren, Jill Jones and Chad Stetler; and great-grandchildren, Amber, Jessica, Audrey, Austin, and Alex.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Salina in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

James B. Miller, age 78, passed from this earth in the early morning hours of February 13, 2017 at Cloud County Health Center, Concordia, Kansas. Jim was born on January 11, 1939 in Concordia, KS to William J. & Frances E. (Ford) Miller.

Jim was a United States Army veteran, having served in in the United States Army from 1956 – 1959. He had lived in many places before returning to Concordia to care for his mother after Dad died in 1992. He was the family rock in caring for our mother in her last years. He was a member of The Concordia Wesleyan Church. James was an avid fisherman and loved camping. He held a lifetime membership with the North American Fishing Club.

Jim worked as a Truck Driver hauling rock for the Corp. of Engineers during the Construction of the Milford Lake.

Jim is survived by his companion of many years Laura Burns, Fairmont, NE; a daughter, Frances Jamison, Solomon; and several grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Virginia Gatrell (Robert) of Bloomington, ILL; a brother Dr. Perry Miller (Theresa) of Springfield, MO, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lois Kelly of Bloomington, IN.

Visitation will be held on Wed., Feb. 15, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home in Concordia. Family will receive friends from 6-7 pm Wednesday.

Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the The Wesleyan Church, Concordia, KS with Rev. David Redmond & Pastor Bob Burns officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia, Kansas. Military Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post #76 and VFW Post #58 of Concordia.

Family requests memorial contributions The Wesleyan Church, Concordia in care of the Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com

