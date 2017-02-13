KBI release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 13, 2017

SALINA – After conducting a death investigation in Salina, Kansas, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced that foul play was not suspected in the incident.

A 27-year-old female was found deceased at the Chapel Ridge Apartment complex at 2363 Chapel Ridge Place on Thursdsay morning, February 9th. The Salina Police Department requested assistance from the KBI when they learned the deceased female was connected to an employee of the Department.

The KBI sent special agents and a crime scene response team to investigate. After processing the scene, conducting interviews, and obtaining preliminary autopsy results, evidence of foul play was not found.