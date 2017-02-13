Come see this Surprisingly Spacious 1 1/2 Story Home w/ Basement and Sheds. Welcoming Front Deck invites you into Large Open Living/Dining full of Gorgeous Natural Light. Very Nice Window Treatments on Windows that open, allowing you to enjoy the fresh Salina air on nice days. Kitchen features lots of Cabinet Space, Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops, and a Happy Breakfast Nook w/ Ceiling Fan. Bedroom and Full 4-pc Bath also found on Main Floor. Upstairs, you’ll find 2 Bedrooms, including Master Bed, and a Home Office, all with lovely Hardwood Floors. Family Room in Basement in Finished and includes a Closet for Storage. Out back, enjoy a Nice Wood Deck, Patio, Large Fenced Yard, and Storage Sheds, including one with it’s own Air Conditioner. For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx17746&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.