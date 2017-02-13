Press release

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football head coach David Beaty announced the departure of two staff members Monday afternoon as director of football strength and conditioning Je’Ney Jackson and defensive line coach Michael Slater are no longer with the Jayhawk program.

Jackson, who was one of Beaty’s first hires upon taking over the Kansas program, is making a career change in an effort to spend more time with his family.

“Je’Ney was a great asset to our program,” said Beaty. “But he has come to the decision that it was time to make a move that would allow him to be more involved with his family. He has children who are at an age where he would like to be able to be a bigger part of their everyday lives and he thought it was in his best interest to have a job that would allow him the time to do that. We are very grateful for the foundation Je’Ney set with our strength and conditioning program and wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

Slater, who joined the Jayhawks for the 2016 season, did not have his contract renewed.