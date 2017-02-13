Press Release

IRVING, Texas – Kansas freshman Josh Jackson has been named the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week in a vote by a media panel that covers the league, the conference announced Monday. This marks the second Big 12 Player of the Week honor and the seventh weekly award for Jackson, as he has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week five times this season.

Jackson averaged 24.5 points, shooting 70.4 percent from the field, in two road wins for Kansas last week. The Detroit native opened the week scoring 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range, with three steals in the 74-71 victory at Kansas State.

At Texas Tech, Jackson scored a career-high 31 points including the game-winning free throw with 2.8 seconds remaining in the 80-79 victory. He notched 18 second-half points and scored KU’s final seven points of the contest in the last 3:42. Also in Lubbock, Jackson shot 12-for-15 (80 percent) from the field, 2-for-4 from 3-point range, and recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 11 rebounds.

Jackson’s 31 points were the most by a KU freshman since Andrew Wiggins scored 41 points at West Virginia on March 8, 2014.

Historically, Jackson’s seven weekly Big 12 honors in one season are the most ever by a Jayhawk. In fact the seven ties KU’s career high of seven by Nick Collison, who was newcomer twice and player five times during his KU career from 1999-2000 to 2002-03.

JOSH JACKSON 2016-17 ACCOLIADES

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20

Naismith Trophy Top 30

Wayman Tisdale Award Midseason watch list (1 of 12)

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List Finalist (1 of 10)

USBWA Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Week (Jan. 17)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Dec. 27, Feb. 13)

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (Nov. 21, Nov. 28, Jan. 9, Jan. 16, Jan. 30)

CBE Hall of Fame Classic MVP & All-Tournament Team

Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year

Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention