The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Crews called to separate Kansas fires at the same time

by Leave a Comment

Sunday grass fire in Barton County-photo Great Bend Fire and EMS

BARTON COUNTY- Fire crews were called to a pair of fires at the same time on Sunday afternoon in Barton County.

An electrical cord is blamed for starting a grass fire that also consumed a large hay bale near Kansas 96 and NW 70th Avenue, according to Great Bend Fire Chief Mike Napalitano.

A second fire in the river area near the Radium Bridge burned brush and grass. “We’d been out earlier the day after a campfire or something was left smoldering,” said Napalitano. “It rekindled and we had to go back and make sure it was out.”

There were no injuries.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *