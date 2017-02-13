A deposit bag containing over $1,000 was taken from Kentucky Fried Chicken last week, according to authorities.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said the burglary happened between 10:50 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday at the KFC located on S Broadway. According to the report, a female employee closed the store down Thursday night and the deposit bag was missing the next morning. There were no signs of forced entry to the store or the safe, where the money was kept.

Forrester says they have a suspect but are still investigating the case.