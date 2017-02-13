The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Burglar takes deposit bag from KFC safe

by

A deposit bag containing over $1,000 was taken from Kentucky Fried Chicken last week, according to authorities.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said the burglary happened between 10:50 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday at the KFC located on S Broadway. According to the report, a female employee closed the store down Thursday night and the deposit bag was missing the next morning. There were no signs of forced entry to the store or the safe, where the money was kept.

Forrester says they have a suspect but are still investigating the case.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.