Jimmy I. “Jim” Ward, 78, Salina, died February 7, 2017. He was born October 14, 1938 in Stillwater, OK. Jim lived with parents Harold “Bill” and Athlene and brothers Jerry, Jan and Tom (all deceased) until enlisting in the US Navy.

He received a B.S. (psychology) from OSU and M.S. (adult education) from KSU. Jim worked with CETA clients in Topeka and Salina before serving veterans 17 years as a Kansas Veteran Service Representative.

Jim had a passion for learning and shared that learning through attending and teaching Sunday School and Disciple Bible classes, and leading (with Sandy) Trinity’s first Stephen Ministry in 1995. He was a prolific photographer and loved art. He continued creating new art work at Sunflower Adult Day Services until his death.

He ran track and played football in high school and followed Martin’s activities with the Cougars. He was the KSU half of a House Divided.

Music was important to him. He sang in the Men’s Chorus and the Sanctuary Choir. He attended most of Garrett’s music performances at South High School and Wichita State. He attended rock concerts with Martin and Garrett, as well as the Salina Symphony.

He fished in the farm pond in his youth and in all the Salina area state lakes. The family often camped while the boys lived at home.

Museums and zoo trips and travel were ways he shared his love of learning with his family.

Jim is survived by wife of 54 years, Sandra; two sons, Garrett, of the home and Martin (Jeanette), of Phoenix, AZ; two grandchildren, Nick Cash and Rachel (AJ) Diepenbrock, of Wichita and numerous nieces and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Salina. Memorials may be made to Sunflower Adult Day Services, Trinity United Methodist Church, the Salina Alzheimer’s Support and Education Group or Hospice of Salina, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Blessed to go with The Lord and rejoin her family in his Kingdom, Betty Louise Gillam passed from us Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

She was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Salina into the large family of Jacob James and Margaret (Dreiling) Paul.

She graduated from Sacred Heart High School on May 25, 1948, and later met John (Jack) N. Gillam.

They were married May 10, 1952. They began to start a family while he was serving in the U.S. Army and then finishing his degree in architecture at Kansas State University.

After raising three sons in Ellsworth and then Salina, she returned to school and graduated from Marymount College on May 23, 1971, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

She then focused on obtaining her Master’s of Science in music education at Kansas State University, which she completed in 1977.

For 20-plus years, she taught at Salina South High School and then vocal music at Roosevelt-Lincoln Junior High. Many times, the family has heard from her former students how her teaching positively had affected their lives.

Betty loved working with her vocal music groups at Roosevelt-Lincoln, playing bridge while living in Ellsworth, baking and cooking for her family and helping raise her grandchildren.

She and Jack had a passion for Kansas State football and attended almost all home and bowl games. They loved to travel with KSU alumni association to locations such as the Pacific Northwest and Greece.

After her retirement, Betty was an avid golfer and member of Salina Country Club Women’s Golf Association.

She also was a member of First Presbyterian Church (where she sang in the choir) and PEO chapter DL.

She is loved and will be missed by survivors: husband, Jack N. Gillam Jr., of Salina; sister, Patricia Morgan, of Hemet, Calif.; sons, Dr. Jack N. (Kim) Gillam, of Salina, D. Jay (Terri) Gillam, of Lawrence, and Jeffrey S. (Lynn) Gillam, of Salina; grandchildren, Maggie Jean Gillam and husband Darin Bernhardt, of Salina, John N. Gillam V, of Houston, Jason A. (Alex) Gillam, of Kansas City, Mo.; Abigail E. Gillam, of the University of Arkansas, Matthew D. Gillam and fiancée Julie Scorse, of Prairie Village; and Christopher R. Gillam, of Kansas City, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Leona (Lee) Houghton, Henrietta (Henry) Griffith, Edna Munson and Donna Duffy; and brother, Harold (Dutch) Paul.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at First Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Dr. Charlie Smith officiating. Burial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Alida Cemetery at Lake Milford.

A visitation will be observed from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Ryan Mortuary, with the family receiving friends from 6-8.

Memorials may be to First Presbyterian Church or Presbyterian Manor, in care of Ryan Mortuary.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Lou Mary Black, 99, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 in Salina. She was born October 26, 1917 in Ellsworth County to Ernest and Grace (Baldridge) Woolsey.

Lou Mary was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth County where she became a school teacher at various area schools after receiving her teaching degree from Kansas Wesleyan University. She married Harry Cleverdon Black on August 11, 1943 in Ellsworth County. He preceded her in death in 1986. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Salina.

Lou Mary is survived by her son H. Dean Black of Brookville; daughter-in-law, Sheryl Black of Brookville; grandchildren, Eric Black (Susan) of Brookville and Neal Black (Nicky) of Beverly; great grandchildren, Karla Cooper, Kaytlen Cooper, Carl Kissick, Harry Black, Brittney Black, Leigha Vines, Kaile Young, Chase Young, Brayson Young, Dawson Gaskins, and Sydnie Norton; and great-great grandchildren, Lane Tarr, Waylon Cooper, Charolette Walburn, Jared Black, and Nathan Kucera. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; son, Don H. Black; grandson, Jared Wade Black; and siblings, Burnetta Eaton, Ruth Esterl, Lee Woolsey, Paul Woolsey, Frank Woolsey, and Harvey Woolsey.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Wednesday, February 15 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 16 at Parsons Funeral Home with burial following in Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Kansas, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Hillsboro – Daryl E. Bartel, 64, died February 11, 2017 at The Wesley Medical Center Emergency Room in Wichita. He was born July 5, 1952 to Eldon A. and Ethel Marie (Duerksen) Bartel in Hillsboro. He married Darlene Schmidt August 23, 1981 in Hillsboro. Survivors include: spouse, Darlene Bartel of Hillsboro; son, Lance (Kim) Bartel of Bellaire, KS; daughter, Corissa (Collin) Mangus of Bellevue, Nebraska; brothers, Lynn (Fran) Bartel of Enid, OK, Lonnie (Julie) Bartel of Iowa City, Iowa; sister, Ellen (Don) Patry of Whitewater; 3 grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2017 at The Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro with Pastor Brian Allen officiating. Interment 1:00 p.m. Thursday at The Hillsboro M.B. Church cemetery. Family will receive guests from 5 to 7 Wednesday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorials to Tabor College or the Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com