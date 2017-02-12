RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man awaiting trial for distribution of marijuana and conspiracy to distribute was back in court Thursday on a motion to suppress evidence in the case.

Edmond Cantu, 44, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and using a communications device to make a drug transaction.

In March of 2016, A Drug Enforcement Administration agent notified Reno County authorities that a tan Cadillac Escalade carrying approximately 40 pounds of marijuana was coming to Hutchinson. It was expected to be delivered at a restaurant parking lot near Kansas 61 and 17th in Hutchinson.

Law enforcement authorities were waiting and saw the vehicle arrive. Then a second one arrived a short time later.

Cantu got into the Cadillac and tried to leave the parking lot. Police conducted a traffic stop and found marijuana hidden in the door and back quarter panels of the vehicle. The total weight of the marijuana was right at 43 pounds.

On Thursday, a Reno County District Court judge denied the motion.

Cantu remains jailed on a $250,000 Bond.