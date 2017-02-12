Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center (KRMC) staff will be the guest speakers at the next Healthwise 55 luncheon. Speakers Frank Lyons, MD; John Farley (Founder); and Kate Farley will define stem cells and explain their many therapeutic uses. The KRMC staff will also share how stem cell therapy is a potential alternative to joint replacements or other medical therapies.

The event will be on Thursday, February 23, from noon to 1 p.m. in the Conklin Conference Center at Memorial Hospital, located at 511 N.E. 10th, Abilene. The cost is $5.00 to cover the price of the meal. Please call Michelle McClanahan, MHS Director of Volunteer Services, at (785) 263-6692 by Monday, February 20, to make a reservation.

Healthwise 55 is a luncheon and health information program hosted by the MHS Volunteer Corps. It is open to the public for individuals ages 55 and older. It includes a meal followed by a health care professional(s) speaking on a health-related topic.