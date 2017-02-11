Leona V. Hokett, 92, of Inman, and formerly of Salina, died Wednesday, February 8, 2017. She was born December 12, 1924 in Cawker City, Kansas to Harry and Maude (Parsons) Turner. She worked as a cook and caregiver for the priests in the Salina Catholic churches, worked at KVRC in Salina, and worked as a cook for the Kansas Highway Patrol cafeteria in Salina. Leona enjoyed participating in the Red Hat Society at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Inman and was an avid sewer and quilter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hokett, and three grandchildren.

Leona is survived by her children, Virginia S. (Mark) Crough of Hutchinson, Lois (Victor) Billeci of Salida, California, Joseph (Suzanne) Hokett, Jr. of Salina, William C. “Bill” (Peggy) Hokett of Salina, Harry L. (Janelle L.) Hokett of Canton, and Esther J. (Martin L. “Sam”) Benjamin of McPherson; sister, Betty Jo Rooker of Mulvane; nineteen grandchildren; forty-three great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th, Salina. Burial will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at the mortuary. The family suggests memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Byrna G. Elliot, 87, passed away Saturday, February 11th, in Salina. She was born November 25, 1929 in Alexandria, Nebraska, the daughter of Byron and Alma (Swartz) Liesenfeld. Growing up in Alexandria, Byrna attended local schools. On June 15, 1946, she was married to Winston “Wink” Elliott in Washington, Kansas. Most all of their married life was spent in Abilene. They owned and operated Granny’s Play House Antiques together. Wink preceded her in death November 4, 2004. Byrna enjoyed auctions and of course antiques. She was also preceded in death by: parents; sister, Betty Schmidt and brother, Gary Liesenfeld.

Byrna is survived by: daughter, Susan (Bill) Roland; three sons, Lonnie (Pat) Elliott, Tim (Debbie) Elliott and Jeff (Ricki) Elliott all of Abilene; sister, Brenda Williams of Lincoln, Nebraska; 12 grandchildren, Jamie Hodges, David (Angela) Elliott, Jessie Elliott, Joshua (Kyra) Elliott, Becky (Ken) Coet, Matthew (Jenny) Elliott, Shawn Baer, Justin Baer, Julie (Ryan) Ayers, Roxanne Elliott, Suzanne (Jared) Lister and Winston Elliott; twenty great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 15th at the Danner Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 6:30 PM Tuesday, February 14th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.

Marvis E. Hardesty, age 85, of Clifton, KS, died Fri., Feb. 10, 2017 at Park Villa Nursing Home, Clyde, KS. She was born on June 4, 1931 in Turton, SD to Lester & Corrine (LaBrie) Fortin.

Marvis graduated from high school in Turton, SD in 1949. She married Leland DesCoteaux on Sept. 6, 1949 & he preceded her on Dec. 3, 1979. She later married Keith L. Hardesty on Sept. 7, 1985 & he preceded her on April 22, 2009. She worked as a CMA at Estelle’s Care Home in Clifton for several years. She also worked at St. Mary’s Convent & Medicalodge. She was a member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clifton; American Legion #227 Aux., Clifton; VFW #7515 Aux., Clyde; the Red Hat Society & the Sherman Club. Marvis was a very loving mother, grandmother & great grandmother. She loved to play cards, quilting, gardening and was an excellent seamstress.

She is survived by her daughters; Charlene DesCoteaux-Longshore (David), Sedgwick & Sherry DesCoteaux, Salina; step-daughters; Sheila Kiska (Daniel), Gilbert, AZ; Saundra Graman (Roger), Chapel Hill, NC; step-son: Oren Hardesty (Staci), Collinsville, OK; sisters: Clarice Robinson (Steve); Frankfort, SD; Darlene Zens (Jim), Faulkton, SD; & Shirley Sheridan, Redfield, SD; brothers: Maynard Fortin (Joyce), Aberdeen, SD; Ronnie Fortin (PL), Glendale, AZ; Delmar Fortin, Springdale, AR; Keith Fortin (Betty), White Bear Lake, MN; Darwin Fortin (Linda), St. Paul, MN; Donnie Fortin, Redfield, SD & Larry Fortin, Phoenix, AZ; grandsons: Anthony, Jamie, Matthew, Adam & Zackary Provost; & Jeremy, Jacob & Joshua Liby; 6 step grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 5 step great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren & 1 step great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; Leland DesCoteaux & Keith Hardesty; her parents; brothers, Arnold, Claire & Lyle Fortin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Wed., Feb. 15, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Clyde with Fr. Steven Heina officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, St. Joseph, KS. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 pm, Tues., Feb. 14, 2017 at Chaput Mortuary, Clyde. A Vigil will be at 6 pm Tues. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Clyde. The family suggests memorials to American Legion #227 Auxiliary, Clifton in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.

DOWNS—Mareline J Wolfe, 84, passed away February 10, 2017. She was born March 9, 1932 in Hollansburg, Ohio the daughter of LeaRoy and Mary (Fisher) Wolfe.

She moved to Downs in 1935 and attended the Downs Schools. She was a homemaker and lived her remaining life in the Downs area. Mareline enjoyed photography and taking pictures. She also always enjoyed her scrap book and always kept them up to date. She moved into Centennial Village in 1981, always enjoyed all the activities with her neighbors.

Survivors include cousins, Sharon and husband Robert Black of Endicott, NY and Nadine Knowlton of Charlotte, NC along with a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held February 15, 2017 at the Domoney Funeral Home at 2:00 PM. No Visitation. Memorials may be given to Downs Senior Center in care of Domoney Funeral Home PO Box 127 Downs Kansas 67437.

DOWNS—Melvin Wayne Miller, 81, passed away February 11, 2017. He was born May 27, 1935 in Smith County, KS to Ellis Wayne and Margaret (Boxum) Miller. He was a farmer and stockman.

He is survived by his children, Sharon (Steve) Slate of Stockton, Bob (Cindy) Miller of Beloit, Donald (Linda) Miller of Downs, Glenda (Aaron) Rust of Prairie View, 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister Norma June Miller of Cawker City, brothers, Eldon Miller of Cawker City and Darrell (Gail) Miller of Mankato and brother-in-law, Raymond Frasier, Cawker City.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Donneta , son Gerald, daughter Debbie , granddaughter, Janna Slate, grandson Jared Slate, sisters, Jean Frasier and Joline Miller, and brother Marvin and his wife Carolyn.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday February 14, 2017 at 10:30 am at Dispatch Christian Reformed Church. Memorials may be given to Downs Memorial Park or the Miller Family Special Education Scholarship Fund in care of Domoney Funeral Home, PO Box 127, Downs KS 67437.