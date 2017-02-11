BUTLER COUNTY- A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 11a.m. on Saturday in Butler County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Honda motorcycle driven by Randel

Westerhoff, 67, Haysville, was eastbound on Kansas 254 at Butler Road five miles north of Andover.

The rear tire of the motorcycle blew out.

It caused the driver to lose control and lay the motorcycle down in the right lane.

Westerhoff was transported to Wesley Medical Center. A passenger Kathryn Westerhoff, 40, Valley Center, was not transported for treatment.

Both were wearing helmets, according to the KHP.