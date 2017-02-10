|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb. 56, Doniphan West 42
Horton 55, McLouth 36
Humboldt 70, Cherryvale 60
KC Sumner 67, Atchison 66
KC Washington 60, KC Schlagle 57, OT
KC Wyandotte 70, KC Harmon 57
Moscow 55, Rolla 36
Pleasanton 68, Marmaton Valley 56
Salina Central 59, Hays 33
Troy 66, West Platte, Mo. 23
Valley Center 60, Cheney 44
Wichita Home School 43, St. John’s Military 37
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Baldwin 57, Spring Hill 24
BV Northwest 47, BV West 32
Cheney 49, Valley Center 42
Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb. 55, Doniphan West 34
Horton 38, McLouth 9
Humboldt 52, Cherryvale 44
KC Schlagle 60, KC Washington 30
KC Sumner 60, Atchison 31
Rolla 41, Moscow 37
Salina Central 60, Hays 36
Troy 55, West Platte, Mo. 32
