Thursday February 9 High School Basketball Scores

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb. 56, Doniphan West 42

Horton 55, McLouth 36

Humboldt 70, Cherryvale 60

KC Sumner 67, Atchison 66

KC Washington 60, KC Schlagle 57, OT

KC Wyandotte 70, KC Harmon 57

Moscow 55, Rolla 36

Pleasanton 68, Marmaton Valley 56

Salina Central 59, Hays 33

Troy 66, West Platte, Mo. 23

Valley Center 60, Cheney 44

Wichita Home School 43, St. John’s Military 37

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Baldwin 57, Spring Hill 24

BV Northwest 47, BV West 32

Cheney 49, Valley Center 42

Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb. 55, Doniphan West 34

Horton 38, McLouth 9

Humboldt 52, Cherryvale 44

KC Schlagle 60, KC Washington 30

KC Sumner 60, Atchison 31

Rolla 41, Moscow 37

Salina Central 60, Hays 36

Troy 55, West Platte, Mo. 32

