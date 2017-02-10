A third suspect was picked up in regards to a human trafficking case that happened in early January. New information led Salina police to Daniel Anthony Ross, 30, son of Raymond L. Ross. Raymond faces aggravated human trafficking and aggravated indecent liberties with a child charges.

Police were called to the 800 block of University on January 3, where they found a 15-year-old runaway girl from Kansas City, Missouri. Ross allegedly picked up the girl, giving her methamphetamines and having sex with her. He is also accused of taking the girl to a location in the 700 block of N 13th, where Gene Engberg had sex with the girl.

Both men were booked into the Saline County jail and the girl was taken into protective custody. Police did not comment on Daniel’s role in the case but he has been booked into jail and faces multiple counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and two counts of criminal sodomy with a child.