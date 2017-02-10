FORD COUNTY – Officials in Dodge City confirmed Friday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were in the community this week, according to social media report from police.

ICE was in Dodge City to arrest specific individuals that were wanted for previous felonies or had deportation orders.

This visit is not in contradiction to Chief Drew Francis’ statement that was issued previously in regards to Executive Order signed by President Trump.

On January 26, Francis wrote, “ I want all the people in Dodge City to know that this order (from President Trump) does not change how we will serve the public.

We are still here to serve and protect everyone, regardless of their immigration status. We’ve heard of some false information being spread in our community. To clear that up, please note, we cannot legally pull any person over based on race or ethnicity, for example.

This new order by President Trump is targeting people who have already committed crimes. If you don’t commit any criminal acts, other than just being undocumented, you have nothing to worry about from the Dodge City Police Department.”