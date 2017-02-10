Audrey J. Kalivoda, the daughter of James R. Kalivoda and Ramona J. (Benyshek) Kalivoda, was born October 12, 1954 at Belleville, KS and passed away on February 8, 2017 at rural Clay County, KS at the age of 62 years, 3 months, and 26 days.

Audrey grew up in the Brantford, KS community, attending Brantford and Agenda grade schools and graduated from Clifton High School, Clifton, KS. She then attended Marymount College at Salina, KS.

Following her education, she resided in Wichita, KS and then moved to Fairview, Tennessee where she lived for many years. Audrey was a freelance photographer, doing portraits, weddings, and high school graduations. She later founded Mesquite 90 Productions, working as a videographer and documentarian.

She had five documentaries credited to her: Nashville, Tennessee; Palo Duro Canyon; Kansas: The Center of it All; Kansas Canyon Land: The Arikaree Breaks; and Following the Parker Trail. Audrey also did numerous speaking engagements on history and was a historical reenactor. After returning to the area in 2014, she worked as a coordinator at the Cloud County Tourism Office giving tours and lectures.

Audrey loved nature and outdoor activities. She was a member of the Brantford Covenant Church, and was a Communion Steward at the Agenda United Methodist. She was active in the Cuba American Legion Auxiliary, and organized the Brantford Graduates Organization. Audrey also was a member of Kansas Czechs Inc. and on the board of the National Orphan Train Complex.

Audrey was preceded in death by her mother, Ramona Kalivoda and her grandparents.

She is survived by her father, Jim Kalivoda of Clyde, KS; one sister, Cindy (Joe) Werth of Pekin, Illinois; niece, Jennifer (Ty) Harvey of Pekin, Illinois; great niece, Anna Harvey, and another on the way; nephew, Christopher Werth of Denver, CO; other relatives, many friends and her dog, Juno.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, February 13, 2017 at the Brantford Covenant Church, Brantford, KS with Pastors Sandra Jellison-Knock and Lyle Person, officiating.

Interment will be at the Brantford Covenant Cemetery.

Visitation will be from One PM until 8 PM on Sunday at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS where the family will receive friend from 6PM until 8PM on Sunday.

Memorials are suggested to family choice.

Online condolences at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS is in charge of the arrangements.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Norma R. Moore, 86, Minneapolis, died Friday, February 10, 2017.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M., Monday, February 13 at the First Presbyterian Church, Minneapolis. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Viewing will be from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Sunday at Wilson Family Funeral Home and the family will not be present. The family kindly requests no flowers; memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Terry Lee Fees, age 58, entered into rest on February 8, 2017 in Durant, Oklahoma. He was born August 17, 1958 in Concordia, Kansas, the son of Don Fees and Phyllis (Cox) Fees. He grew up in Concordia, Kansas and had lived for the past nine years in Hugo, Oklahoma.

Terry married Mimi Neinast on January 25, 2008. He was a caretaker of disabled people and was of the Methodist faith. Terry loved his dogs, loved his family, enjoyed being a caretaker and loved to joke and pester.

He was preceded in death by his father Don Fees and a brother, Craig Fees.

Survivors include his wife, Mimi Fees; his mother, Phyllis Bisnett of Greenville, Texas; two sisters, Brenda June of Nebraska and Kristi Coday of Greenville, Texas; one brother, Randy Fees of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins along with a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. all at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas.

Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas with the Rev. Jeff Nielsen officiating.

Interment will follow in the Hollis Cemetery, Hollis, Kansas

For online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////