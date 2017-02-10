RENO COUNTY -There will be no school on Friday at USD 310 due to an outbreak of two illnesses sweeping through the schools. The district includes the communities of Abbyville, Arlington, Langdon, Plains, Sylvia and Turon.

Over 20% of the district students either stayed home Thursday or were sent home at some point during the day, according to the school web site.

This break from class will give the district staff an opportunity to concentrate on a thorough cleaning of all areas as well as limit the exposure of illness to healthy students and staff.

The High School Vo-Tech route running to take students to Hutchinson Friday class and the high school basketball teams were planning to leave at 2:30 pm to go to the games at Pretty Prairie.