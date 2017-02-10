ELLSWORTH COUNTY – A Kansas police officer was injured in an accident just after 9 a.m. on Friday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Pontiac passenger car driven by Amanda Ann Thrasher, 39, Wilson, was eastbound on Old 40 one mile east of Wilson.

The Pontiac struck a 2014 Ellsworth County Sheriff’s SUV that was parked and unoccupied.

The collision pushed the Sheriff’s SUV into an unoccupied Wilson Police Department SUV that hit Police Chief Robert Charles Doepp, 69, Wilson.

Doepp was transported to the Ellsworth County Medical Center.

Thrasher was possibly injured but not transported for treatment, according the KHP.

Possible charges as a result of the accident were not released.