FORD COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 8a.m. on Friday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford Expedition driven by Rodney S. Smith, 47, Rose Hill, was eastbound on U.S. 50 near Howell County Feeders, eight miles northwest of Dodge City.

The driver completed passing a vehicle that was behind an eastbound semi that was turning into a private drive.

The driver of the Ford attempted an evasive maneuver to try and pass the semi on the right side of the roadway but the SUV hit the semi.

Smith was transported to a hospital in Wichita. The semi driver Thomas M. Doran, 33, Dodge City was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.