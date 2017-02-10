Friday Scores
Abilene 55, Wamego 46
Andale 55, Wellington 28
Argonia 46, Cedar Vale/Dexter 39
Basehor-Linwood 69, KC Turner 65
Beloit 92, Russell 65
Burlington 61, Prairie View 51
Central Plains 71, LaCrosse 34
Cheney 66, Medicine Lodge 21
Galena 66, Baxter Springs 36
Goddard 49, Goddard-Eisenhower 27
Halstead 47, Hoisington 35
Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Phillipsburg 60
Hiawatha 40, Atchison County 38
Hillsboro 52, Kingman 34
Lansing 50, Tonganoxie 45
Lawrence Free State 66, Olathe South 50
Maize 68, Hutchinson 58
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 60, Immaculata 48
McPherson 68, El Dorado 42
Mission Valley 58, Marais des Cygnes Valley 35
Nemaha Central 56, Royal Valley 40
Nickerson 42, Dodge City 36
Norton 66, Plainville 39
Osborne 60, Stockton 35
Ottawa 75, Louisburg 60
Perry-Lecompton 63, Riverside 34
Pike Valley 65, Natoma 26
Rock Hills 39, Lincoln 36
Salina Sacred Heart 83, Council Grove 51
Salina South 51, Wichita Campus 31
Shawnee Heights 59, Junction City 44
Smoky Valley 40, Pratt 27
South Barber 62, Hutchinson Central Christian 38
Southeast Saline 67, Minneapolis 43
St. John 87, Victoria 22
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 61, Chase 29
St. Thomas Aquinas 72, Mill Valley 51
Valley Heights 49, Centralia 40
Wichita County 76, Clearwater 60
Wichita East 56, Wichita West 28
Wichita Heights 76, Wichita North 44
Wichita Independent 54, Douglass 30
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 48, Wamego 35
Andover 49, Arkansas City 47
Argonia 46, Cedar Vale/Dexter 39
Atchison County 34, Hiawatha 32
Augusta 51, Winfield 41
Basehor-Linwood 61, KC Turner 27
Baxter Springs 56, Galena 40
Berean Academy 55, Sterling 47
Bishop Miege 61, St. James Academy 18
Cair Paravel 52, KC East Christian 48
Caldwell 53, Flinthills 44
Central Plains 65, LaCrosse 24
Centralia 52, Valley Heights 23
Cheney 66, Medicine Lodge 21
Chetopa 54, Tyro Community Christian 6
Cimarron 51, Johnson-Stanton County 22
Circle 51, Buhler 47
Clay Center 55, Marysville 36
Concordia 60, Chapman 36
Conway Springs 50, Garden Plain 47, OT
Council Grove 56, Salina Sacred Heart 21
Cunningham 46, Pratt Skyline 22
Derby 39, Newton 34
Elkhart 70, Lakin 54
Ellinwood 49, Kinsley 45
Fairfield 48, Pretty Prairie 46
Frankfort 42, Clifton-Clyde 29
Gardner-Edgerton 55, BV North 53, OT
Girard 72, Independence 48
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 29, Lakeside 23
Goddard 49, Goddard-Eisenhower 27
Goessel 46, Peabody-Burns 15
Golden Plains 48, Cheylin 25
Great Bend 46, Garden City 36
Halstead 47, Hoisington 35
Haven 52, Lyons 43
Hays-TMP-Marian 64, Phillipsburg 25
Highland Park 55, Topeka West 46
Hill City 46, Oakley 42
Holcomb 48, Goodland 47
Holton 43, Jefferson West 39, OT
Hugoton 62, Colby 11
Humboldt 55, Fredonia 48
Iola 43, Anderson County 28
Jackson Heights 42, Oskaloosa 22
Kapaun Mount Carmel 37, Wichita Southeast 36
KC Piper 59, Bonner Springs 22
Kingman 58, Hillsboro 19
Labette County 69, Fort Scott 47
Lansing 55, Tonganoxie 29
Lawrence 59, Olathe Northwest 46
Lawrence Free State 48, Olathe South 39
Liberal 42, Hays 38
Lincoln 32, Rock Hills 19
Linn 53, Axtell 48
Logan 54, Weskan 49, OT
Louisburg 48, Ottawa 34
Lyndon 33, Hartford 29
Maize 46, Hutchinson 25
Manhattan 52, Emporia 27
Marion 44, Hutchinson Trinity 32
McPherson 77, El Dorado 36
Minneapolis 38, Southeast Saline 32
Mission Valley 56, Marais des Cygnes Valley 13
Moscow 28, Walsh, Colo. 27
Moundridge 37, Inman 22
Natoma 34, Pike Valley 31
Nemaha Central 54, Royal Valley 44
Nickerson 42, Dodge City 36
Norton 54, Plainville 44
Norwich 48, Attica 26
Olathe East 52, Olathe North 34
Olpe 58, Osage City 23
Otis-Bison 53, Ness City 37
Paola 52, DeSoto 27
Parsons 37, Coffeyville 31
Perry-Lecompton 47, Riverside 24
Pittsburg 44, Chanute 17
Pittsburg Colgan 50, Frontenac 48, OT
Pleasant Ridge 57, McLouth 36
Remington 53, Ell-Saline 32
Republic County 50, Ellsworth 35
Rural Vista 44, Little River 28
Russell 66, Beloit 49
Salina South 51, Wichita Campus 31
Santa Fe Trail 52, Osawatomie 33
Satanta 45, Ashland 33
Scott City 46, Ulysses 40
Sedgwick 54, Bennington 32
Shawnee Heights 70, Junction City 47
SM West 53, SM North 36
Smoky Valley 40, Pratt 27
South Barber 62, Hutchinson Central Christian 38
South Central 59, Pawnee Heights 19
South Haven 51, Central Burden 37
Southeast 43, Riverton 34
Spearville 44, Ingalls 36
Spring Hill 50, Eudora 44
St. Francis 44, Oberlin-Decatur 32
St. John 65, Victoria 31
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 52, Chase 25
St. Mary’s 51, Rock Creek 34
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Mill Valley 36
Stockton 71, Osborne 24
Sublette 64, Syracuse 48
Topeka Seaman 46, Topeka 44
Valley Center 42, Andover Central 35
Valley Falls 46, Jefferson North 21
Wabaunsee 57, Riley County 33
Washburn Rural 69, Topeka Hayden 52
Waverly 53, Chase County 47
Wellington 47, Andale 35
Wellsville 65, West Franklin 33
West Elk 46, Oxford 19
Wetmore 50, BV Randolph 40
Wichita Collegiate 49, Clearwater 16
Wichita Independent 54, Douglass 30
Wichita South 42, Wichita Bishop Carroll 26
Wichita West 55, Wichita East 42