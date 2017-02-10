The Salina Post

Friday February 10 High School Basketball Scores

Friday Scores

Abilene 55, Wamego 46

Andale 55, Wellington 28

Argonia 46, Cedar Vale/Dexter 39

Basehor-Linwood 69, KC Turner 65

Beloit 92, Russell 65

Burlington 61, Prairie View 51

Central Plains 71, LaCrosse 34

Cheney 66, Medicine Lodge 21

Galena 66, Baxter Springs 36

Goddard 49, Goddard-Eisenhower 27

Halstead 47, Hoisington 35

Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Phillipsburg 60

Hiawatha 40, Atchison County 38

Hillsboro 52, Kingman 34

Lansing 50, Tonganoxie 45

Lawrence Free State 66, Olathe South 50

Maize 68, Hutchinson 58

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 60, Immaculata 48

McPherson 68, El Dorado 42

Mission Valley 58, Marais des Cygnes Valley 35

Nemaha Central 56, Royal Valley 40

Nickerson 42, Dodge City 36

Norton 66, Plainville 39

Osborne 60, Stockton 35

Ottawa 75, Louisburg 60

Perry-Lecompton 63, Riverside 34

Pike Valley 65, Natoma 26

Rock Hills 39, Lincoln 36

Salina Sacred Heart 83, Council Grove 51

Salina South 51, Wichita Campus 31

Shawnee Heights 59, Junction City 44

Smoky Valley 40, Pratt 27

South Barber 62, Hutchinson Central Christian 38

Southeast Saline 67, Minneapolis 43

St. John 87, Victoria 22

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 61, Chase 29

St. Thomas Aquinas 72, Mill Valley 51

Valley Heights 49, Centralia 40

Wichita County 76, Clearwater 60

Wichita East 56, Wichita West 28

Wichita Heights 76, Wichita North 44

Wichita Independent 54, Douglass 30

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 48, Wamego 35

Andover 49, Arkansas City 47

Argonia 46, Cedar Vale/Dexter 39

Atchison County 34, Hiawatha 32

Augusta 51, Winfield 41

Basehor-Linwood 61, KC Turner 27

Baxter Springs 56, Galena 40

Berean Academy 55, Sterling 47

Bishop Miege 61, St. James Academy 18

Cair Paravel 52, KC East Christian 48

Caldwell 53, Flinthills 44

Central Plains 65, LaCrosse 24

Centralia 52, Valley Heights 23

Cheney 66, Medicine Lodge 21

Chetopa 54, Tyro Community Christian 6

Cimarron 51, Johnson-Stanton County 22

Circle 51, Buhler 47

Clay Center 55, Marysville 36

Concordia 60, Chapman 36

Conway Springs 50, Garden Plain 47, OT

Council Grove 56, Salina Sacred Heart 21

Cunningham 46, Pratt Skyline 22

Derby 39, Newton 34

Elkhart 70, Lakin 54

Ellinwood 49, Kinsley 45

Fairfield 48, Pretty Prairie 46

Frankfort 42, Clifton-Clyde 29

Gardner-Edgerton 55, BV North 53, OT

Girard 72, Independence 48

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 29, Lakeside 23

Goddard 49, Goddard-Eisenhower 27

Goessel 46, Peabody-Burns 15

Golden Plains 48, Cheylin 25

Great Bend 46, Garden City 36

Halstead 47, Hoisington 35

Haven 52, Lyons 43

Hays-TMP-Marian 64, Phillipsburg 25

Highland Park 55, Topeka West 46

Hill City 46, Oakley 42

Holcomb 48, Goodland 47

Holton 43, Jefferson West 39, OT

Hugoton 62, Colby 11

Humboldt 55, Fredonia 48

Iola 43, Anderson County 28

Jackson Heights 42, Oskaloosa 22

Kapaun Mount Carmel 37, Wichita Southeast 36

KC Piper 59, Bonner Springs 22

Kingman 58, Hillsboro 19

Labette County 69, Fort Scott 47

Lansing 55, Tonganoxie 29

Lawrence 59, Olathe Northwest 46

Lawrence Free State 48, Olathe South 39

Liberal 42, Hays 38

Lincoln 32, Rock Hills 19

Linn 53, Axtell 48

Logan 54, Weskan 49, OT

Louisburg 48, Ottawa 34

Lyndon 33, Hartford 29

Maize 46, Hutchinson 25

Manhattan 52, Emporia 27

Marion 44, Hutchinson Trinity 32

McPherson 77, El Dorado 36

Minneapolis 38, Southeast Saline 32

Mission Valley 56, Marais des Cygnes Valley 13

Moscow 28, Walsh, Colo. 27

Moundridge 37, Inman 22

Natoma 34, Pike Valley 31

Nemaha Central 54, Royal Valley 44

Nickerson 42, Dodge City 36

Norton 54, Plainville 44

Norwich 48, Attica 26

Olathe East 52, Olathe North 34

Olpe 58, Osage City 23

Otis-Bison 53, Ness City 37

Paola 52, DeSoto 27

Parsons 37, Coffeyville 31

Perry-Lecompton 47, Riverside 24

Pittsburg 44, Chanute 17

Pittsburg Colgan 50, Frontenac 48, OT

Pleasant Ridge 57, McLouth 36

Remington 53, Ell-Saline 32

Republic County 50, Ellsworth 35

Rural Vista 44, Little River 28

Russell 66, Beloit 49

Salina South 51, Wichita Campus 31

Santa Fe Trail 52, Osawatomie 33

Satanta 45, Ashland 33

Scott City 46, Ulysses 40

Sedgwick 54, Bennington 32

Shawnee Heights 70, Junction City 47

SM West 53, SM North 36

Smoky Valley 40, Pratt 27

South Barber 62, Hutchinson Central Christian 38

South Central 59, Pawnee Heights 19

South Haven 51, Central Burden 37

Southeast 43, Riverton 34

Spearville 44, Ingalls 36

Spring Hill 50, Eudora 44

St. Francis 44, Oberlin-Decatur 32

St. John 65, Victoria 31

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 52, Chase 25

St. Mary’s 51, Rock Creek 34

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Mill Valley 36

Stockton 71, Osborne 24

Sublette 64, Syracuse 48

Topeka Seaman 46, Topeka 44

Valley Center 42, Andover Central 35

Valley Falls 46, Jefferson North 21

Wabaunsee 57, Riley County 33

Washburn Rural 69, Topeka Hayden 52

Waverly 53, Chase County 47

Wellington 47, Andale 35

Wellsville 65, West Franklin 33

West Elk 46, Oxford 19

Wetmore 50, BV Randolph 40

Wichita Collegiate 49, Clearwater 16

Wichita Independent 54, Douglass 30

Wichita South 42, Wichita Bishop Carroll 26

Wichita West 55, Wichita East 42

