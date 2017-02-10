An anonymous call led authorities to 123 E Prescott yesterday afternoon. The caller was concerned that the resident was in possession of a bomb or bomb making materials. Authorities searched the house but no explosives were found.

Salina Police received the call early Thursday morning and called in the Riley County bomb squad and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Federal Bureau of Investigation after learning the resident was 23-year-old Chase Coble. According to Capt. Paul Forrester, Coble has a history with criminal explosives.

Coble was charged last June for starting a fire while mixing explosive chemicals in Hutchinson. Authorities searched the residents around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Although no explosive materials were found, Coble was booked after authorities found a small amount of marijuana.