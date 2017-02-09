TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has found sufficient evidence for a 36-year-old man to be tried in a Topeka killing.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Arthur Lee Ford IV was bound over for trial Wednesday in Shawnee County on an intentional second-degree murder charge in the death of 52-year-old Mark Everett Johnson. His body was found in December in a downtown apartment.

During the preliminary hearing, a witness recalled seeing Ford carrying a baseball bat dripping with blood. The coroner testified that Johnson was struck in the head at least a dozen times and stabbed three times.

Topeka Police Det. Jason Judd testified that money was withdrawn with Johnson’s debit card five times in the week after his death. Judd identified Ford as the person seen using the card on surveillance footage.