Virgil “Bud” T. Lyne, 94, of Salina, passed away Monday,

February 6, 2017, at Salina Presbyterian Manor, where

he had been a popular resident since 2006.

Bud was born on August 29th, 1922, to Thomas T.

and Maria Meili Lyne, in Lincoln County, Kansas.

He graduated in 1942 from Vesper (KS) High

School, where he starred in baseball. Later in 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during WWII.

Bud returned home from serving his country and married Lillian B. Jensen in 1946. They were married 46 years when she died in 1992. The apple of Bud’s eye, daughter Ellen Marie, was born in 1947. Perhaps his greatest joy in life was being Grandpa to his 3 K’s

(Karla, Kari, and Kristen), who loved him dearly. Bud also cherished each of his great-grandchildren.

Bud began his sales career at Gambles and then spent 38 years at Sears before retiring in 1985. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church Salina, VFW, American Legion, and Masonic Blue Lodge.

Preceding him in death were his parents, wife, and sisters, Virginia Stromberg, Gladys Markley, and Doris VanPelt, as well as great-grandsons; Jonathan Montoy, Chase Hachiya, and Samuel Hachiya.

Survivors include he devoted daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and Leland Tinkler of Salina; his adoring granddaughters and grandsons-in-law, Karla and John Montoy of Salina, Kari and Bob Hachiya of Topeka, and Kristen and Derek Harth of Olathe; and his loving great-grandchildren; Tanner and Trey Montoy, Jack and Evan Hachiya, and Avery and Brayden Harth.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 13, 2017 at 1:30PM at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, with military honors

provided by the VFW Post 1432. Immediately following the services, family and friends will gather at Salina Presbyterian Manor (basement), 2601 E. Crawford St.

Memorials may be made to the Salina Presbyterian Manor Employee Fund or Shriners Hospital for Children, in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO BOX 2322, Salina,67402.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Tevin “Bibby” Townsend, 55, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, February 8th, 2017.

Bibby was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on February 17, 1961, a son of Rudolph Townsend and the late Annette (Nelson) Townsend.

He was a member of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church Salina, Kansas.

Survivors include his father, Rudolph Townsend of Benton, Kansas; five daughters, Thea Watkins, and husband Chris, of Aurora, Colorado; Laci Sharp, of Salina, Kansas; Sara Sharp, of Minneapolis, Kansas; Rami Stanley, of Salina, Kansas; two sons, Davon Townsend, of Salina, Kansas; Teron Townsend, of Pueblo, Colorado; sister, Torrey Hughley and husband Kelvin of Salina, Kansas; brother, TD Townsend and wife Jennifer, of Castle Rock, Colorado. He is also survived by nine grandchildren.

The memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 18th at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, Salina, Kansas, with Allen D. Smith officiating.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Kenneth J. Windholz, 80, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. He was born May 9, 1936, in Hays, the son of Benjamin and Seraphine (Boos) Windholz.

Kenny was a master plumber and in his 68-year career, he worked for Gene Bachofer Plumbing, Robertson Plumbing, Kansas Wesleyan University, Kansas State-Salina and also owned his own business, Kenny’s Plumbing, for over 16 years.

Kenny was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1954 until 1958.

He enjoyed were camping, fishing, bowling, bingo, his cats and watching sports.

Kenny was preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Orval.

Survivors include: his wife, Janys; son, Ben; daughters, Debbie (Doug) Bolen and Jolene Windholz; granddaughters, Amber Cooper (Paul) and Chelsey Windholz (fiancé Josh Rice); great-granddaughter, Ella Cooper; two stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.

A rosary will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Salina, with a Funeral Liturgy Service following at 10. Visitation will be between the rosary and liturgy services. Inurnment will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery, with military honors.

Memorials: Salina Animal Shelter, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

LeRoy M. Frederick, age 96 of Salina, Kansas, formerly a long-time resident of Mulberry, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017. He was the eldest child of the late Harold and Lera Frederick, born and raised at Sugarloaf, Pennsylvania. Preceding him in death were his brothers Cleo, Richard and Floyd Frederick, and sisters Shirley Harabin, Evalyn Bafile and Marion Schell.

Surviving are his wife Evelyn (Hilliard) Frederick, two sons, Kenneth (Pam) Frederick, Ronald (Kay) Frederick, and one daughter, Nancy (Jim) Smith, one brother, Lyle (Irene) Frederick; also nine grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Of most importance to Mr. Frederick during his long life were caring for his family, travel, to include many trips to Alaska, his church, and being of service to others whenever needed. He was a Bataan survivor during WW2, retired from both military and government service, and was a farmer during his latter years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Falun Lutheran Church, 317 E. 3rd Street, Falun, KS 67442 or Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E Beloit Ave, Salina, KS 67401, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, KS 67401. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will follow at a later date in Pennsylvania.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Carl Clair Bohl, Jr., 77, passed away February 8, 2017 in Ellsworth. He was born August 21, 1939 to Carl A. and Esther (Haase) Bohl in Ellsworth.

Carl was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth. He worked for KDOT as a motor grader operator and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church north of Ellsworth.

Carl is survived by his son, Monte Bohl of Ellsworth; sister, Nancy Rolfs of Lawrence; sister, Jan Hansel (Leonard) of Lawrence; and sister, Carol Panzer of Broomfield, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Kelly and Kevin Bohl; brothers, Don and Gary Bohl; and sister, Deloise Mayo.

Memorial graveside service: 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2017 @ St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, north Ellsworth.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Darlene Mae (Hrabe) Eichman passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at her home near Plainville, Kansas at the age of 86. She was born on May 16, 1930 in the Twin Mound community of Rooks County, Kansas to the late Leo and Sophia (Mazanek) Hrabe. After attending Stockton High School in Stockton, Kansas, she began working as a telephone operator. On March 27, 1955 she was united in marriage to Lawrence Edmond “Slim” Eichman. They were blessed with four children, Terry, Duane, Cindy, and Cathy. Slim passed away on April 23, 1991.

Darlene loved her home and family. She always looked forward to the holidays when she loved to cook large dinners and spend the day visiting with family and friends. She loved working in her yard and gardens, and taking care of the baby animals the farm was alive with each Spring. She and Slim loved to travel and camp. Many trips were taken to the mountains of Colorado as well as local lakes. She became a member of the Catholic Church shortly after marrying Slim, and he soon followed. Her faith in Christ and devotion to our Blessed Mother were a priority to her with a faith that she passed on to her children.

Darlene is survived by her children Terry Eichman of Hill City, Duane Eichman of Hill City, Cindy Eichman of Plainville, and Cathy Eichman of Plainville; sisters Elaine Amann and husband Dale of Long Beach, CA, Lucile Werner of Plainville, and Neva Meister and husband Kenneth of Aurora, NE; and brother Leroy Hrabe of Burrton.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Sophia Hrabe, husband Slim Eichman, and brother Alvin Hrabe.

Darlene will be sorely missed by those she leaves behind and the loss will not soon be healed. But as our faith teaches us, this life is but a passing shadow, and is soon over, leading to a brighter and better place, where a mansion is prepared for us. The vacant chair there will be filled by our presence in the sight of Almighty God. All is not lost. It is only the beginning.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00pm on Friday at the funeral home with a Guild Rosary at 3:00pm and Vigil at 7:00pm.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Larry E. Bell, 75, passed away February 6, 2017, at the Graham County Hospital, in Hill City, Kansas. He was the third child born to the union of Leta Irene Chalfant and Mark Earl Bell. He was born at their home in Hill City.

He attended both Grade and High School in Hill City, graduating in the Class of 1960. Joining the United States Army, April 27, 1961, he took his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, upon completion he was assigned to Munich, Germany until being reassigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina in October 1963. He was honorably discharged from the Army April 24, 1964. During this time of service he received recognition as a sharpshooter in pistol, rifle, machine gun and carbine. He also proved proficiency as a truck driver.

His working years included employment as a power plant operator for Central Kansas Power in Hill City, as well as owning Larry’s Tavern in Penokee for several years. He also worked as a Commercial Truck Driver, heavy equipment operator in Coal mining and was a meat processor as well. He worked in sales as a sideline for Larry’s Camper Shells and was a sales representative for a cleaning supply company and a snack food company.

Larry and Janifer Sue Burton were united in marriage at the Prairie Home Methodist Church, rural Hill City, July 9, 1961. Three children were born to this union, Darrin, Troy, and Dawn.

His many interests include motorcycling, fishing, hunting, camping, target shooting, gardening, cars, and playing poker with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Elwyn and Duanne, and his father and mother in law, Farrel and Florence Burton, as well as two nephews, Terry Paxson and Eric Bell.

Survivors include his wife Jan of the home, daughter Dawn Bell of Penokee, sons Darrin (Becky) Bell and Troy Bell both of Colby, Kansas. The delight of his life grandchildren; Jordan Thayer of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ryan, Dalton, and Shaylee Bell, Colby, Kansas. Also Surviving are his brother, Orman and Jean Bell, Hill City, Kansas and sister Joyce and Doyle Lyon, Maize, Kansas, sisters in law Bobbie Bell, Hill City and Karen Bell, Dresden, Kansas, sister and brother in law, Don and Rea Paxson. Many nieces and nephews remain to morn his passing, as well as more distant family members and many many, friends.