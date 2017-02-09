Press Release

LOS ANGELES – Kansas senior Frank Mason III and freshman Josh Jackson have been named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Wednesday.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 20 student-athletes who are front-runners for the John R. Wooden Award, based on their performances during the 2016-17 season.

Mason leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.4 points per game and 3-point field goal percentage at 51.9 percent. The Petersburg, Virginia, native is fourth in the league in assists per game at 5.1 and sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.0. Mason has 13 games of 20 or more points, including three 30-point efforts for the No. 3/3 Jayhawks (21-3, 9-2) who have a one-game lead in the 2016-17 Big 12 race.

Jackson has seven double-doubles this season including three of his last four games. The Detroit native is s econd on the KU team with a 16.0 scoring average, which is sixth in the Big 12. Jackson leads KU with 40 steals and 28 blocked shots and is second on the team with a 6.8 rebound average. Jackson has seven games with 20 or more points this season with five of those in Big 12 play.

Fifteen top players who have proven to their universities that they are also making progress toward graduation and maintaining at least a cumulative 2.0 GPA will be submitted to voters on the Final Ballot prior to the NCAA Tournament. Voters are permitted to take into consideration the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament when casting the ballot. The 10-man Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 41st annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award to the men’s and women’s most outstanding basketball players will be presented at the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show on Friday, April 7.

Historically, Kansas’ Danny Manning was the recipient of the 1988 Wooden Award. Fifteen Jayhawks have been named Wooden All-American a total of 19 times since the first team was named in 1985-86.

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20

Name, School

Dwayne Bacon, Florida State

Lonzo Ball, UCLA

Joel Berry II, North Carolina

Dillon Brooks, Oregon

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame

De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky

Markelle Fultz, Washington

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Josh Hart, Villanova

JOSH JACKSON, KANSAS

Justin Jackson, North Carolina

Marcus Keene, Central Michigan

Luke Kennard, Duke

Lauri Markkanen, Arizona

FRANK MASON III, KANSAS

Malik Monk, Kentucky

Johnathan Motley, Baylor

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

Melo Trimble, Maryland

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

Kansas Wooden Award All-Americans

Danny Manning – 1986, 1988 (winner)

Jacque Vaughn – 1996, 1997

Raef LaFrentz – 1997, 1998

Paul Pierce – 1998

Drew Gooden – 2002

Nick Collison – 2003

Kirk Hinrich – 2003

Wayne Simien – 2005

Brandon Rush – 2007, 2008

Sherron Collins – 2010

Marcus Morris – 2011

Thomas Robinson – 2012

Ben McLemore – 2013

Andrew Wiggins – 2014

Perry Ellis – 2016