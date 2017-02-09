ELLSWORTH COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating a reported accidental shooting.

Just before 4p.m. on Thursday, first responders were dispatched to a residence in the 400 Block of 30th Street in the city of Wilson, according to police chief Bob Doepp.

Police found a teenage boy injured with a gunshot wound to the chest. The teen was transported to the hospital in Salina.

“It appears to be accidental but we are still considering everything,” said Doepp.