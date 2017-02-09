HAYS, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Board of Healing Arts has indefinitely suspended the license of an athletic trainer accused of drinking on the job at Fort Hays State University.

The board took action this week against Brady Ternes. A human resources representative says Ternes was an employee at Fort Hays until December 2015.

Ternes self-reported that he had worked under the influence of alcohol when providing treatment to a student and supervising staff athletic trainers in 2015.

Documents filed in the case say the assistant athletic trainer at Fort Hays reported in October 2015 that he persuaded Ternes to go home after realizing Ternes was impaired and that Ternes’ coffee mug smelled like alcohol.

Ternes turned in his resignation to the university shortly afterward.