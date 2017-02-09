The Salina Post

Kan. lawmakers consider restricting information about problem cops

1 Comment

Rep. Finch

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would exempt from the open records law a list of licensed law enforcement officers, information about officer terminations and complaints filed about officers maintained by a state commission.

That information held by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training would be considered closed personnel and investigatory records. Lawmakers say law enforcement agencies that report terminations to the commission could release the records if they wanted to.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Blaine Finch says the bill will treat police officers like other employees who have an interest in keeping their personnel information private. Critics say it makes policing less transparent.

