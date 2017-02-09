In a press release that came out earlier today, the Salina Arts and Humanities foundation announced the approval of a $17,000 grant for four local cultural organizations. The Horizons Organizational Project Grant gives “support initiatives that demonstrate a commitment to artistic excellence and community involvement by engaging audience members as active participants.”

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, organizations must match the grant with 1:1 funding. Salina Area Young Professionals will receive $1,250 for “Street Eats and Beats,” a music and food festival “designed to showcase regional and emerging talent.” The event will take place on May 27 and feature children’s activities and on-site demonstrations. According to the press release, “ one intended event goal is to draw more foot traffic downtown to shop and stroll.”

The Salina Symphony will receive $8,000 for “The Sleeping Beauty,” a full length production in partnership with Tamara Howe School of Dance. The show will feature 70 musicians and 60 dancers. The performance is set for January 27-28, 2018.

In July, St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church will host a summer outreach camp for children first through eighth grades. The two week camp will focus on Music, Art, Drama and Dance (M.A.D.D.). They will receive $3,250 from the grant.

Heartland Early Education Center will receive $5,000 for the “creation and installation of a community mosaic to be place on the planters at the school entrance.” The mosaic will be done by local artist, Katy England. Other community organizations, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, the First Presbyterian Church youth group, The City Teen Center and Friends of the River will be represented through small sculptures.