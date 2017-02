Salina Police are seeking a person of interest in a residential burglary that occurred yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened between 1:15 and 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of N Ninth. The resident told police he came home shortly after 6 p.m. to find a window open with the screen removed. A tattoo kit, DVD player with DVD’s and a tablet were taken from the residents. The loss was estimated at $1,025.