SUMNER COUNTY — A second earthquake in two days shook South Central Kansas just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The quake measured a magnitude 2.9, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 20 miles east of Caldwell.

Just before 10p.m. on Tuesday the USGS reported a 2.7 magnitude quake 21 miles east of Caldwell.

There were no reports of damage, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.