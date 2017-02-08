|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 60, Council Grove 55
Augusta 63, Mulvane 53
Basehor-Linwood 52, Tonganoxie 25
Baxter Springs 68, Frontenac 63
Beloit 81, Southeast Saline 64
Bennington 49, Moundridge 38
Bishop Miege 72, BV Northwest 57
Blue Valley 71, BV North 56
Bluestem 63, Fredonia 42
Buhler 67, Wellington 52
Burrton 88, Fairfield 42
Caney Valley 69, Cherryvale 61
Central Burden 54, Flinthills 45
Central Plains 57, Plainville 36
Chanute 61, Labette County 56
Chase 39, Sylvan-Lucas 38
Cimarron 54, Sublette 34
Conway Springs 56, Wichita Independent 41
Cunningham 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 49, OT
Deerfield 60, Pawnee Heights 43
Dighton 43, Wichita County 18
El Dorado 51, Clearwater 45
Ellsworth 49, Minneapolis 30
Elyria Christian 40, Centre 35
Eudora 65, Baldwin 44
Franklin, Neb. 42, Thunder Ridge 40
Galena 66, Riverton 32
Garden Plain 52, Cheney 42
Gardner-Edgerton 57, Mill Valley 42
Girard 66, Southeast 22
Goddard 52, Arkansas City 42
Goddard-Eisenhower 83, Andover 64
Halstead 39, Kingman 32
Hanover 71, Doniphan West 49
Hartford 58, Wichita Home School 43
Haven 48, Pratt 39
Herington 51, Goessel 43
Hesston 63, Nickerson 41
Hillsboro 56, Lyons 26
Hitchcock County, Neb. 56, Cheylin 32
Hoisington 73, Larned 66
Holcomb 62, Lakin 36
Holton 52, Riverside 39
Horton 45, Immaculata 40
Humboldt 69, Neodesha 54
Hutchinson Trinity 63, Berean Academy 55, OT
Ingalls 64, Rolla 36
Iola 42, Prairie View 33
Jackson Heights 68, Pleasant Ridge 49
Jefferson West 50, Atchison County 24
Kapaun Mount Carmel 62, Wichita North 42
KC Christian 72, Heritage Christian 64
KC Piper 64, Lansing 61
KC Schlagle 75, KC Harmon 74
KC Turner 67, KC Bishop Ward 30
KC Washington 54, Atchison 52
KC Wyandotte 72, KC Sumner 60
Kiowa County 63, Minneola 25
Lawrence 65, SM Northwest 54
Lawrence Free State 74, SM North 73
Liberal 66, Guymon, Okla. 47
Lincoln 32, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 30, OT
Linn 63, Centralia 61
Logan 66, Smith Center 53
Lyndon 56, St. Mary’s 55
Macksville 72, Kinsley 30
Maize 58, Wichita Campus 47
Maize South 60, Andover Central 57
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 62, Valley Falls 23
McPherson 57, Great Bend 30
Medicine Lodge 49, Belle Plaine 45
Moscow 55, Satanta 39
Nemaha Central 53, Sabetha 31
Ness City 74, Ellinwood 40
Northern Heights 80, Eureka 63
Norton 69, Oberlin-Decatur 39
Olathe East 59, SM South 54
Olathe Northwest 67, Leavenworth 43
Olpe 72, Crest 36
Onaga 58, Frankfort 49
Osawatomie 62, Central Heights 32
Osborne 65, Pike Valley 42
Ottawa 68, DeSoto 47
Oxford 46, Argonia 38
Pawnee City, Neb. 38, Axtell 23
Perry-Lecompton 74, Hiawatha 62
Phillipsburg 66, Hoxie 55
Pittsburg 68, Parsons 55
Pittsburg Colgan 51, Columbus 24
Pratt Skyline 45, Attica 39
Remington 53, Inman 52
Republic County 52, Clay Center 47
Riley County 61, Concordia 46
Rock Creek 60, Marysville 59
Rock Hills 73, Natoma 29
Rossville 59, Osage City 42
Rural Vista 54, Wakefield 33
Salina Central 60, Derby 56
Salina Sacred Heart 80, Russell 46
Salina South 59, Hutchinson 50
Sedan 58, Cedar Vale/Dexter 34
Sedgwick 65, Marion 50
Shawnee Heights 76, Highland Park 60
SM East 77, Olathe South 60
SM West 66, Olathe North 55
Solomon 45, Little River 39
South Barber 69, Pretty Prairie 35
Southern Coffey 61, Marais des Cygnes Valley 25
Southwest, Neb. 44, Rawlins County 41
Spearville 66, Hodgeman County 39
Spring Hill 52, Paola 41
St. Francis 55, Triplains-Brewster 37
St. James Academy 52, BV West 41
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 69, Lakeside 39
St. Paul 50, Jayhawk Linn 35
St. Thomas Aquinas 76, Blue Valley Southwest 54
St. Xavier 61, Flint Hills Christian 38
Sterling 78, Ell-Saline 69
Syracuse 47, Greeley County 44
Topeka Hayden 61, Junction City 53
Topeka Seaman 70, Emporia 60
Topeka West 56, Topeka 54
Ulysses 67, Dodge City 55
Valley Heights 78, Troy 51
Van Horn, Mo. 64, Maranatha Academy 54
Wabaunsee 65, Mission Valley 35
Wamego 73, Chapman 57
Washburn Rural 53, Manhattan 41
Washington County 64, BV Randolph 31
Wellsville 77, Burlington 66
West Elk 62, Udall 36
West Franklin 61, Madison/Hamilton 35
Wichita Collegiate 90, Circle 80
Wichita East 55, Wichita Bishop Carroll 43
Wichita Heights 63, Wichita Northwest 49
Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita West 24
Wichita Trinity 60, Douglass 27
Wilson 65, Tescott 40
Winfield 58, Rose Hill 57, OT
Yates Center 53, Uniontown 48
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andover 65, Goddard-Eisenhower 47
Argonia 42, Oxford 7
Atchison 66, KC Washington 43
Augusta 33, Mulvane 31, OT
Baldwin 56, Eudora 32
Basehor-Linwood 58, Tonganoxie 36
Baxter Springs 62, Frontenac 54
Beloit 47, Southeast Saline 34
Berean Academy 45, Hutchinson Trinity 26
Caney Valley 60, Cherryvale 32
Central Heights 50, Osawatomie 13
Central Plains 62, Plainville 34
Centralia 59, Linn 30
Chase 61, Sylvan-Lucas 56
Cheney 33, Garden Plain 31
Cimarron 58, Sublette 38
Circle 60, Wichita Collegiate 41
Clay Center 52, Republic County 28
Columbus 35, Pittsburg Colgan 30
Conway Springs 37, Wichita Independent 33
Council Grove 61, Abilene 50
Cunningham 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 49, 4OT
Derby 61, Salina Central 45
DeSoto 48, Ottawa 37
Dighton 36, Wichita County 16
El Dorado 51, Clearwater 26
Elkhart 53, Turpin, Okla. 44
Ellinwood 42, Ness City 35
Ellsworth 33, Minneapolis 17
Elyria Christian 38, Centre 25
Emporia 45, Topeka Seaman 32
Eureka 48, Northern Heights 42
Fairfield 45, Burrton 42
Flinthills 40, Central Burden 21
Frankfort 50, Onaga 27
Fredonia 61, Bluestem 58
Galena 48, Riverton 45
Gardner-Edgerton 42, Mill Valley 39
Girard 56, Southeast 14
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 43, Lincoln 17
Goddard 41, Arkansas City 24
Goessel 39, Herington 33
Golden Plains 47, Hill City 41
Hanover 61, Doniphan West 36
Haven 42, Pratt 29
Heritage Christian 36, KC Christian 28
Hesston 52, Nickerson 32
Hiawatha 45, Perry-Lecompton 35
Hitchcock County, Neb. 47, Cheylin 42
Holcomb 46, Lakin 42
Holton 65, Riverside 20
Horton 34, Immaculata 29
Hoxie 56, Phillipsburg 27
Humboldt 60, Neodesha 58
Hutchinson 37, Salina South 30
Independence 43, Coffeyville 21
Ingalls 52, Rolla 28
Jefferson West 66, Atchison County 25
KC Piper 57, Lansing 35
KC Turner 65, KC Bishop Ward 31
Kingman 54, Halstead 27
Kiowa County 51, Minneola 28
Labette County 64, Chanute 23
Larned 38, Hoisington 31
Lawrence Free State 43, SM North 28
Leavenworth 56, Olathe Northwest 42
Lyons 56, Hillsboro 47, 2OT
Madison/Hamilton 52, West Franklin 47
Maize 48, Wichita Campus 20
Maize South 50, Andover Central 46
Manhattan 49, Washburn Rural 46
Marion 52, Sedgwick 40
Marysville 53, Rock Creek 40
McPherson 69, Great Bend 38
Medicine Lodge 49, Belle Plaine 31
Metro Academy 40, Bishop Seabury Academy 32
Moundridge 42, Bennington 24
Natoma 32, Rock Hills 18
Nemaha Central 46, Sabetha 23
Norton 61, Oberlin-Decatur 34
Olathe East 57, SM South 23
Olathe North 60, SM West 51, OT
Olathe South 70, SM East 32
Olpe 85, Crest 24
Oswego 39, Chetopa 27
Paola 51, Spring Hill 45
Pawnee City, Neb. 37, Axtell 36
Pawnee Heights 38, Deerfield 15
Pike Valley 34, Osborne 32
Pittsburg 50, Parsons 20
Pleasant Ridge 47, Jackson Heights 33
Pratt Skyline 53, Attica 39
Rawlins County 50, Southwest, Neb. 29
Remington 61, Inman 38
Rose Hill 50, Winfield 36
Rural Vista 44, Wakefield 29
Russell 63, Salina Sacred Heart 44
Santa Fe Trail 37, Anderson County 31
Satanta 69, Moscow 46
Sedan 55, Cedar Vale/Dexter 18
Shawnee Heights 61, Highland Park 59
SM Northwest 45, Lawrence 42
Smith Center 38, Logan 1
Solomon 45, Little River 30
South Barber 62, Pretty Prairie 36
Southern Coffey 44, Marais des Cygnes Valley 33
Spearville 61, Hodgeman County 57
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 45, Lakeside 34
St. Mary’s 64, Lyndon 33
St. Paul 40, Jayhawk Linn 28
St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Blue Valley Southwest 40
Sterling 80, Ell-Saline 59
Stockton 71, Trego 31
Syracuse 52, Greeley County 23
Topeka 55, Topeka West 40
Topeka Hayden 54, Junction City 49
Triplains-Brewster 56, St. Francis 46
Udall 64, West Elk 43
Ulysses 34, Dodge City 33
Uniontown 64, Yates Center 51
Valley Falls 43, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 27
Valley Heights 30, Troy 28
Van Horn, Mo. 41, Maranatha Academy 28
Wabaunsee 57, Mission Valley 35
Wamego 55, Chapman 40
Washington County 65, BV Randolph 29
Wellington 67, Buhler 43
Wellsville 50, Burlington 45
Wichita Bishop Carroll 69, Wichita East 33
Wichita Heights 62, Wichita Northwest 60
Wichita Home School 51, Hartford 39
Wichita Trinity 32, Douglass 30
Wichita West 59, Wichita Southeast 47
Wilson 55, Tescott 27
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Prairie View vs. Iola, ccd.
