St. John’s Military School has announced that retired Col. William Clark will be their next president. Clark has served in the U.S. Army for 30 years and will take over as St. John’s president June 1, 2017.

“Col. Clark not only has a distinguished career in service to our country but has a deeply felt commitment to the personal development and education of young men” said Mr. D. Dale Browning, Headmaster and current Interim President. “We are very fortunate to have him join the school as our president.”

According to a press release, Clark has climbed the ranks from platoon to brigade in his 30 years of service. He has been awarded the Legion of Merit and two bronze stars. Clark spent 13 years overseas, where he was deployed in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo and Bosnia. The Colonel was Garrison Commander in Fort Riley until his retirement in 2014.

Clark is currently the chief operating officer for Geary County Schools. He has a Bachelor of Arts in business management from the University of Maryland and a Master’s Degree in administration from Central Michigan University.

Col. Clark has been married to his wife Andrea for 33 years. They have four children and eight grandkids.