Two Salina car dealerships joined forces to stop a car thief yesterday afternoon. When a suspicious man wandered into the Long McArthur lot, they warned neighboring Marshall Motor Company of the man’s dubious behavior. The suspect then attempted to steal a car from the service bay of Marshall Motor Company but was quickly boxed in by dealership employees, they told police.

According to Salina PD, Calvin Hinz, 33, began prowling around the Long McArthur lot, located on the 3500 block of S Ninth, sometime after 12:20 p.m. yesterday. Hinz was looking into cars and asking for keys. Long McArthur employees warned neighboring Marshall Motor Company of the suspicious man. Hinz then walked over to Marshall’s service bay, where he attempted to steal a 2015 Jeep Cherokee. Dealership employees boxed Hinz in with other vehicles and waited for police to arrive.

Hinz was taken to the Saline County jail where he faces multiple charges, including theft and driving while suspended. The vehicle was valued at over $25,000.