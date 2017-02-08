Residents are invited to attend Coffee with a Cop on Friday, February 17 from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe Ave. Coffee with a Cop provides individuals with an opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers serving their community in a relaxed environment. The national initiative, which aims to improve relationships between police officers and community members, was integrated into the Salina community by Police Chief Brad Nelson in 2014.

Coffee with a Cop is one of the most successful community oriented policing programs across the country, and is supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Coffee with a Cop events have been hosted in all 50 states. Nelson said, “This is a wonderful opportunity to introduce yourself to Salina officers,

and to offer a voice on how we can better serve the community.” To date, the Salina Police Department has held 11 Coffee with a Cop events.

For more information about Coffee with a Cop, visit salina-ks.gov/coffeewithacop or contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.