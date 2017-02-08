Barbara “Barb” R. Mecham, 72, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. She was born Aug. 1, 1944 in Wichita, to William and Florence Jolly. She married Jerry Lineback Nov. 21, 1972, and later married Fenton “Tom” Mecham Dec. 2, 1990. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church.

She is survived by: her children, Jerry Lee Lineback Jr., of California, Bruce and Loretta Lineback, Sean and Denise Lineback all of Eldorado, Julie and Mike Lee of Halstead, and John and Natalie Lineback, of Whitewater, Colo.; siblings, Carolyn Lundgrin of Salina, and Kenneth Jolly of Wichita; nine grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by: her husbands, Jerry Lineback, and Fenton “Tom” Mecham; son, Steve “Jeff” Jensen; siblings, William “Bill” Jolly III, and Beth Reed.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at First Southern Baptist Church, 2401 S. Ohio St., Salina, with Pastor Greg Savage officiating. Burial will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Tammy Walker Cancer Center, or Salina Rescue Mission, and are in care of Ryan Mortuary 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Eugene F. “Gene” Johannes, 89, of Salina, died Feb. 6, 2017. He was born in Saline County, Nov. 11, 1927, to F. Lawrence and Agnes (Breer) Johannes.

He graduated from Sacred Heart High School and joined the army, serving in Japan for two years as an MP with the 19th Infantry, 24th Division.

He married Glorianne Heroneme June 4, 1951 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina.

He worked for Kansas Distributors for 27 years, retiring in 1977. He worked for Frank Zeman for 13 years and L & R Farms and Weigand-Omega.

He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Salina Municipal Golf Course, and the seniors, life member of the VFW, member of the American Legion, and Sunflower Adult Day Services.

He is survived by: his wife of 65 years, Glorianne; brother, Lowell (Janet) of Hays; sister-in-law, Jeanne of Mentor; granddaughter, Amanda Ratliff (Verdel) of Charlotte, NC; son-in-law, Bill Varnadore and special friend Kathy of Salina; great-grandchildren, Glorianna, Tre and Lenora Ratliff; step-grandchildren, Michelle (Larry), Nathan (Kelly) and John (Cora); and 8 step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers; and his beloved daughter, Geananne (2001); and granddaughter, Bobbie Gean Varnadore (2014).

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, Salina, with Father Keith Weber officiating. Inurnment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery with military honors by Salina VFW Post 1432.

Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth’s Church or Sunflower Adult Day Services in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Marsha Lea Heston Loomis, 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 7th at Presbyterian Manor, after a short battle with breast cancer. She was born September 20, 1932, in Sherman County to Diva Mae Williams and Charles Austin Heston.

Marsha attended school at the University of Denver Women’s College and later graduated from Marymount College majoring in child psychology. She married Robert (Bob) Eugene Loomis on October 27, 1951 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. They lived in El Paso, Texas, and Topeka, Kansas before settling down and raising a family in Salina. Marsha was a member of DAR, Beta Sigma Phi, Smoky Valley Genealogical Society and the Silver Needles Quilt Guild. She volunteered countless hours for the Crisis Hotline, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, the Salina Silver Sabres Drum & Bugle Corp along with the Salina Public Library. She enjoyed reading, painting, sewing, genealogy and quilting. We will forever miss her kindness, unconditional love and her infinite wisdom.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1989 and her oldest daughter, Susan in 2004. She is survived by her son, David, of Wichita, Jennie Loomis of Salina and Robin (Craig) Nachbar of Salina; grandchildren Aleisha Gremmel and Rhiannon Gremmel, Brittany Keener, Tom Dirickson, and Austin and Zach Nachbar; along with 9 great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen and a gathering of friends and family will take place at the home of her daughter, Robin, on Saturday, February 11th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to the Smoky Hill Audubon Society or the Salina Public Library.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

James R. “Jim” Sullivan, 56, of Salina, passed away January 5, 2017. Jim was born October 2, 1960 to Roger J. and Joyce (McGlaughlin) Sullivan in Columbus, Ohio.

Jim earned a degree in diesel mechanics in Ohio before going over the road. Later Jim spent most of his time over the road as a truck driver mainly flatbed and reefer trucks. He loved going to the lake, camping and fishing, Jim was avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and The Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother and a brother Harold.

He is survived, by his partner of 11 1/2 years, Coleen Suchy, Bushton; close friend, Perrie Seyffer (Deb), Salina; father, Roger L. Sullivan, Tyler, TX; brother, Ronald Sullivan (Cher), Herrington; sister, Pattee Sullivan, Ohio; daughters; Amanda Sullivan and Kimberly Newsome, Xenia, OH; 6 grandchildren and numerous close friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, 2017, from 12 to 8 p.m. with special time from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th St., Salina. Burial will be in the Union Grove Cemetery, Gambier, OH.

Memorials may be made to Perrie Seyffer for James Sullivan Memorial Fund to assist other truck drivers in need.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

COUNCIL GROVE – Darlene Joan Bowen, 84, of Council Grove, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017 at the Morris County Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on February 1st, 1933, in Elkton, South Dakota, the daughter of Hans and Margaret (Schaffer) Baumann.

Funeral services will be on Friday, February 10th, 2017 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Council Grove @ 2:00 pm with Father Theodore Khin, officiating. Burial will follow at the Catholic Cemetery in Council Grove. A Rosary will be said at 6:30 PM, Thursday, February 9, 2017 at St. Rose.

Darlene was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed working beside her husband in their gardening/produce stand for many years. She was active in the Altar Society and as a catechism teacher at St. Rose. She enjoyed doing what she always did best, loving everyone around her.

She was married to Charles Bowen at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Elkton, South Dakota on July 15, 1954. She is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Tamara Sue Bowen; her parents, Hans and Margaret Baumann; and a sister, Doni (Baumann) Ragan.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Charles of Council Grove; son, Tony; son, Marc and wife Becky; daughter, Paula Ross; son, Kenny; daughter, Laurie Kohler and husband Wayne; daughter, Dawn Wecker; son, Chris; daughter, Jennifer Steere-Offermann and husband Roger; daughter, Kathy Morris, and grandchildren, Nathan Bowen, Cole Bowen, Tanner Bowen; Wade and Jessica (Bowen) Olsen, Dustin Bowen; Johnny Ross, Matt and Chanell Ross; Lucas Kohler, Logan Kohler; Kenley and Lindsey Hickman, Chelsey and Justin Schmidt, Mitchell Wecker; Jon and Shelby (Bowen) Stohs, Kyle Bowen, and Josh and Emilee (Bowen) Hager; Erinn Steere, Evan Steere, Micah Offermann, Jacob Offermann, Adam Offermann; and Joseph Morris; numerous great grandchildren, Benjamin, Jaxson, Brayden, Halley, Leyton, Greyson, Brooklynn, Aubree, Keaton, Marlee, Kayden, Jace, Blair, Easton, and Ava; sisters-in-law, Joann Bowen and Kathi Olson; brother-in-law, Dick Ragan; and several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to St Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 300 Spencer Street, Council Grove, KS 66846 or sent to Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Dale O. Twaddell

(March 29, 1945 – February 7, 2017)