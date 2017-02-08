Michael L. Breer, 71, of Salina, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. He was born Sept. 6, 1945, in San Antonio to Lewis and Rose Breer.

Mike was a 1963 graduate of Sacred Heart High School. He married Elna Faye West in Salina. Faye preceded him in death Nov. 16, 2016.

Mike worked for Graves Truck Line, Triangle Trucking as a diesel mechanic, and was a volunteer firefighter for Fire District #5 for many years.

He is survived by his brothers Ed (Eileen), Pat and Tim (Debbie); sister, Mary Breer; nephews, Christopher Sooby, Aaron Breer and Andrew Breer; nieces, Naomi Breer, Cassandra Spillane and Becky Schwan; and great-niece and -nephew, Leah and Micah Spillane.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye; parents, Lewis and Rose Breer; infant brother, Thomas Edward; and sister, Rose Anne Sooby.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, with family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. and vigil at 7 p.m., all at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Salina. Private inurnment will take place at the All Saints Catholic Cemetery columbarium.

Memorials may be made to Barkley Park or Hospice of Salina.

Council Grove – Donald Bird Cress passed away Sunday February 5, 2017 in Olathe, KS. He was born on December 29, 1918 to Alonzo V. Cress and Sarah (Bird) Cress, on the family farm south of Council Grove. His mother Sarah died three days later and Donald would be raised by Sarah’s sister Mary Elizabeth and husband Frank Moynihan.

Later at the age of 13, he returned to live with his father Alonzo and stepmother Hattie on a farm near Dunlap, KS. During his youth he hunted, fished, rode horses and played around the Kaw Indian ruins.

Donald graduated from Council Grove High School in 1939 and in 1940 he bought into the Bird family farm and started raising cattle. After setting aside money from his early cattle business, he married Doris Maxine Wild in 1941.

Together they ran the family farm south of Council Grove in the 4-Mile township along Spring Creek and raised one daughter Carole Irene and two sons, Donald Charles and Lynn Eugene.

Donald started a registered Short Horn Cattle herd in 1948 and in 1949 he bought a bulldozer to build several terraces on the farm for soil conservation. In 1955 Donald began selling life insurance for Union National and later American General. He also sold crop insurance throughout Eastern Kansas.

As a farmer and rancher, Donald became concerned with lower crop prices and the rising cost of doing business. He became active in the local chapter of the American Agriculture Movement in the seventies and in 1979 participated in the National Tractorcade in Washington, D.C. The AAM’s main goal was to push for “100% Parity”, which basically meant that the prices of crops should reflect what it cost the farmer to grow them.

Donald was always interested in the history of the Santa Fe Trail that passed through Council Grove and helped organize re-enactments of historical events presented by the community during Washunga Days in Council Grove called “People of the Wind”. In 1987, he was one of the original founders and later president of the local chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association called “Heart of the Flint Hills”. That same year he helped organize what would become an annual trail ride along the Santa Fe Trail.

In 1989 Donald worked to renovate the 1873 Stone Barn that sits East of Council Grove near the Morris County Fairgrounds. National Historical Landmark Status was secured for the building in 1990 and it was later listed on the Kansas Register of Historic Sites in 2008.

Donald and Doris were very active in the Council Grove Christian Church throughout their lives. Donald served as a deacon of the church for several years.

In 2009, Donald and Doris were awarded the Morris County Conservation District Grassland Award for improvements made to the land on the family farm. That same year they moved to Olathe, KS to be near family.

Donald is survived by daughter Carole Poland and husband Steve, son Don Cress and wife Sharon, son Lynn Cress, four grandchildren Sarah Cress, Matthew Cress, Shawn Poland and wife Gretchen, Stephanie Campbell and husband James, four great-grandchildren Alec Poland, Ava Poland, Maxine Campbell and Duncan Campbell.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:00 to 10:00am, Friday, February 10, 2017, at Council Grove Christian Church. Funeral service will be at 10:00. Interment will follow at Four Mile Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Kaw Mission, 500 N. Mission St, Council Grove, KS 66846 (620) 767-5410 , or to AWANAS through the Council Grove Christian Church, 106 E. Main, Council Grove, KS 66846 (620) 767-5416.

Phillip David “Phil” Rosebrough, 55, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 11:29 p.m., Sunday, February 5th, 2017 suddenly, at McPherson Hospital.



Phil was born in Salina, Kansas on November 13, 1961, a son of Linda Mae (Shaw) and Gaylord David Rosebrough.

Phil attended Roosevelt grade school, Park School, McPherson Junior High School and McPherson High School. He later attended Salina Vo-Tech, Salina, Kansas.

He was a member of First Baptist Church McPherson, Kansas, where he was Baptized, and married.

Through the years Phil worked W.R. Mill, Certain-Teed Corporation, assistant manager for Pizza Hut, U.S.D. 418 where he worked at the McPherson Senior High and Middle School as a custodian, and was a custodian for N.C.R.A.

Phil enjoyed fishing, playing and watching sports from Basketball, Football, Track, and Baseball, was an avid Chief’s fan, KU Basketball, KSU Football, he enjoyed history and science, he loved Pepsi and Creme Brulee and going to music concerts and spending time with his family.

Phillip D. Rosebrough was united in marriage to Beverly J. Peterson on March 23, 1985 at McPherson, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in McPherson. This union was blessed with the birth of two daughters, Amber and Saige.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 31 years, Bev Rosebrough, of McPherson, Kansas; his daughters, Amber Bowen and her husband Nicholas, of McPherson, Kansas and Saige Rosebrough, of McPherson, Kansas; his parents, Linda and Gaylord Rosebrough, of McPherson, Kansas; his brothers, Troy Rosebrough, of McPherson, Kansas and Tim Rosebrough, of Mountain Home, Arkansas; his 5 grandchildren, Hudson Krehbiel, Nash Bowen, Knox Bowen, Cruz Bowen, and Garrett Zimmer; his feline companion, Mouse; other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Evelyn and Ben Shaw and paternal grandparents, Gordie and Glenna Rosebrough; and two aunts, Barbara Heitsman and Gordalee Brumley; and a feline companion Ebony.

A time of Remembering will take place at the First Baptist Church in the Eastroom, McPherson, Kansas, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 12th, 2017.

Private family graveside service will take place at the Mission Hill Cemetery, rural Smolan, Ks with Pastor Kevin Putman officiating.

Family request donations to Phil Rosebrough Memorial Fund and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

Betty Jayne Smoot 91 died February 6, 2017 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born March 1, 1925 to Ray W. and Nellie Mae Walker Hayes in Wichita. She had been a resident of Sterling since 1943 and she was a Bank Teller for First National Bank for 18 years; Farmer State Bank for 16 years. She graduated Hutchinson High School in the class of 1943 and attended Sterling College. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, a longtime Sunday School Teacher, Kum Joy Nus Class, Sterling; member and past president of PEO Chapter W; member and past president of Sorosis Club; Little Bridge Club for 40 years; Rice County Arts Council member; former Cub Scout Mother and Den leader. On February 25, 1949 in Enid, Oklahoma she married Billy Joe Smoot, he died on May 5, 1949.

Survivors are son Bradley Smoot & fiancee, Larrie Ann, Lawrence, Ks.; Brother, Charles Hayes, Sterling; 2 grandchildren, Sarah Smoot, Elizabeth Smoot; nephews, Randy Rouse, Tim Hayes; nieces, Merry Guild, Margaret Black, Barbara Robertson, Rosalyn Hacker, Cynthia Morton and many wonderful friends and neighbors; her faithful companion, Molly.

Preceded in death by parents; sister, Virginia Rouse; nephew, Allen Rouse.

Funeral service will be 10:30 A.M., Saturday, February 11, 2017 at United Methodist Church, Sterling, officiating Rev. Rob Bolton. Visitation is 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday, February 10, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with the family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.. Burial will be in Sterling Community Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Friends of Animals in care of the funeral home.