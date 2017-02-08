CLAY COUNTY – A woman died in an accident just before 7a.m. on Wednesday in Clay County

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Pontiac Montana driven by Audrey J. Kalivoda, 62, Fairview, TN., was southbound on Frontier Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 24.

The Pontiac collided with a 1999 Kenworth semi driven by Michael Wayne Broeckelman, 50, Beloit, that was eastbound on U.S. 24.

The collision pushed the Pontiac into a 2013 Chevy Malibu driven by Lane Patrick Koster, 24, Jewell, that was traveling westbound on U.S. 24.

Kalivoda was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Neill-Schwensen-Rook Mortuary.

Broeckelman was not transported for treatment.

Koster was not injured.

All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.