February 7, 2017 – The City of Abilene officially accepted the resignation of City Manager David Dillner at a special meeting on February 3, 2017. David has accepted an offer of employment to serve as city manager for the City of El Dorado, Kansas. His last day with the City of Abilene will be March 3, 2017, as he will begin his appointment with the City of El Dorado on March 6, 2017.

“It has been a pleasure working with David during the last six years,” says Mayor Dee Marshall. “He has served the community well during his time in Abilene. El Dorado is getting a very well qualified person to serve as city manager.” The governing body of the City of El Dorado unanimously approved an employment agreement with David Dillner at its February 6, 2017 regular meeting.

“Words cannot begin to describe the feelings my family and I have for Abilene,” says David Dillner. “This community will always have a special place in our hearts. We have come to appreciate Abilene’s great heritage and have found much enjoyment in the people of Abilene who continue the tradition that Abilene is known for far and wide.”

The governing body has not yet determined a plan of action moving forward, although it is expected that an interim manager

will be sought out to serve until a replacement may be appointed to the position of city manager.

“As I look to new endeavors, I take pause and reflect on the people I have had the pleasure of serving,” says David Dillner. “The citizens of Abilene are truly blessed to have such a great community. I am especially grateful to the dedicated staff who

provide inspiration while striving to preserve the very fabric of our democracy each and every day. I wish them well as they continue the work necessary to make Abilene safe and prosperous.”