Police were called to the 1100 block of W Republic yesterday in regards to a residential burglary.

According to Police Sergeant Jim Feldman, the burglary took place between 7:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. yesterday. The resident returned home to find a broken window and some personal items missing. The intruder made off with a .45 caliber handgun, two Salina Central State Football Championship rings, a laptop and a smart phone.

The items were valued at $1,150, plus an additional $30 for the broken window. Police are still investigating the incident.