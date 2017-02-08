The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Arrest made in sexual abuse case

by

Earnest Ortega

The Salina Police Department issued the following release Wednesday afternoon:

On Monday, February 6, Officers of the Salina Police Department received information from a third party of a possible sexual abuse case involving a female victim under the age of 16.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the female had been sexually abused at a residence in Salina by Ernest James Ortega, 47 from Salina.

Ortega was booked into the Saline County Jail on the following charges: 2 counts of Rape, 6 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy, 2 counts of Sodomy, 6 counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, 7 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, and 4 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. The investigation is ongoing.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.