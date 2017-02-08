The Salina Police Department issued the following release Wednesday afternoon:

On Monday, February 6, Officers of the Salina Police Department received information from a third party of a possible sexual abuse case involving a female victim under the age of 16.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the female had been sexually abused at a residence in Salina by Ernest James Ortega, 47 from Salina.

Ortega was booked into the Saline County Jail on the following charges: 2 counts of Rape, 6 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy, 2 counts of Sodomy, 6 counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, 7 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, and 4 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. The investigation is ongoing.