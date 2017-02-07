Salina, Kansas— Applications to the Youth Baseball Fund are being accepted by the Greater Salina Community Foundation. Grants support local youth and teams who might otherwise not be able to participate in baseball due to limited financial resources. Grants may be made to support, but are not limited to, registration fees, tournament fees, equipment, and clinics.

Grants will be awarded on a first come first serve basis and applications will be accepted anytime until June 1 through the Foundation’s online grant system at www.gscf.org/about-grants .

The fund was established in 1999 by Larry Britegam of Salina, with memorial gifts from family and friends of former coaches Lowell Letourneau and Larry Caldwell. A baseball coach for 30 years and an avid fan of the game, Larry saw many families who struggled with the financial demands of organized sports and felt this would be a great way to not only honor coaches, but to also enrich children’s lives.

For more information, please call Jessica Martin, Grants & Scholarships Coordinator, at 785-823-1800.