Friday’s win at Chapman broke a three game losing streak for the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team. The Trojans won that contest 54-47 and look to carry that momentum into tonight’s home game against Beloit.

Beloit enters Tuesday night’s contest with an overall record of 9-6. They have won their last two road games, defeating Ellsworth 70-63 and Republic County 69-41. The Trojans average 56 points-per-game and just over 26 rebounds-per-game. Ellsworth bested Southeast of Saline 55-50 in late January but the Trojans crushed Republic County 52-34.

Southeast averages 57.9 points-per-game and also brings in a slight advantage on the class, averaging 28.8 rebounds-per-game. For play-by-play of tonight’s game, tune into KINA 910 AM. The pregame show starts at 5:45 p.m. with tip-off at 6 p.m