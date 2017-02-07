The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts announces a sudden opportunity that they are excited about and jumped on:

The Michigan Rattlers will perform Monday evening beginning at 7pm in the Stiefel Theatre Watson Room.

General admission tickets $10 The Stiefel bar will be open. Doors at 6pm. ON SALE: Wednesday, February 8 at 10:00 AM

BUY TICKETS DIRECT FROM THE STIEFEL M-F, 10-5, IN PERSON OR BY CALLING 785-827-1998,

OR ONLINE THROUGH STIEFELTHEATRE.ORG (WHICH LINKS TO TICKETMASTER.)

ROLLING STONE – 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know: #1 The Michigan Rattlers

Sounds Like: Deceptively simplistic Midwestern country-folk channeled through an engaging push-pull duo dynamic

For Fans of: Whiskeytown-era Ryan Adams, early Wilco, the acoustic side of Rhett Miller and the Old 97’s

Why You Should Pay Attention: While Graham Young and Adam Reed have been friends since childhood, the duo didn’t start making music together until high school. After a temporary geographical divergence from their Michigan upbringing ¬– Reed attended college in Ohio and Young moved to Illinois – the pair eventually reconvened in Los Angeles, christened themselves the Michigan Rattlers, and recorded a demo that attracted the attention of producer Johnny K (3 Doors Down, Plain White Ts, Megadeth). Following some recent standout L.A. shows, the duo put the finishing touches on their highly anticipated debut 10″ vinyl EP coming out later this fall. Young wrote lead-off single “Illinois Sky” about his time in Chicago and the song’s upbeat, Son Volt vibe showcases the band’s knack for evocative lyrics and shimmering vocal harmonies. The duo also recorded a live video for their cover of John Denver’ “Prisoners” that’s been generating buzz on YouTube as well.

They Say: While the band draws inspiration from some recognizable two-pronged sources like Uncle Tupelo and Drive-By Truckers – “We like Jay Farrar and Jeff Tweedy, Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood,” says Young. But they’re also quick to proclaim their love for a slightly more surprising muse: “Tanya Tucker in the Seventies,” Reed reveals. “She has such great songs and such a great voice. Plus, she sounded 25 at age 13. She’s a total badass.”

http://www.rollingstone.com/country/lists/10-new-country-artists-you-need-to-know-september-2016-w438056/michigan-rattlers-w438078