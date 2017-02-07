The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Police ask for help to identify Kan. armed robbery suspects

by Leave a Comment

video surveillance images courtesy Wichita Police

SEDGWICK COUNTY-Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to identify suspects.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Friday January 27, two unknown suspects committed a robbery at the Circle K in the 1200 block of south Rock Road, according to a social media report.

Both suspects were gloved and concealed their faces with bandannas.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 and reference case number 17C005949. If you know who these robbers are and your Crime Stoppers information leads to an arrest you will be eligible for a cash reward.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *