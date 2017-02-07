Meteorologists from the National Weather Service office in Wichita has partnered with your local Emergency Management office and will be presenting information that will help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming storm season. Our staff will provide an in depth weather presentation that will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize a storms potential severity, how to report hazardous weather, and severe weather safety.

The presentations are hosted by local county Emergency Management agencies and typically last up to two hours. They are open to anyone that has an interest in weather. There are no fees to attend, you do not have to register, and you do not have to sign up to be a spotter. So, if you are interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms and their hazards, please take the time to come out and join us for a very interesting and enjoyable evening.

For more information please contact your local county Emergency Manager or NWS.Wichita@noaa.gov.

The following dates and times are for central Kansas counties served by the National Weather Service in Wichita and Topeka.

Tuesday 2/21/2017 630 pm Rice Co. Sterling Studio 96 121 S. Broadway Ave

Wednesday 2/22/2017 630 pm Marion Co. Marion Marion Performing Arts Center 127 S. Lincoln

Thursday 2/23/2017 630 pm Saline Co. Salina Kansas Wesleyan Univ. (Peters Science hall room 201) 100 E. Claflin Ave.

Wednesday 3/15/2017 630 pm Lincoln Co. Lincoln Lincoln Park Manor (Basement) 922 N. 5th

Tuesday 3/21/2017 630 pm McPherson Co. McPherson Community Building 122 E. Marlin St.

Monday 3/27/2017 630 pm Ellsworth Co. Ellsworth JH Robbins Library 219 N. Lincoln Ave.

Presentations from the National Weather Service in Topeka

Wed, March 22, 7pm – 9pm Ottawa County. Ottawa County Courthouse basement. 307 N. Concord, Minneapolis (South Door to basement)

Mon, March 27, 7pm – 9pm Dickinson County Abilene Community Center, 1020 NW 8th St, Abilene.