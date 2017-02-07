All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Tac is a domestic shorthair/mix about seven-years-old. Tac has been at the shelter since January 30.

Glenn arrived at the shelter on January 31. He is a two-year-old domestic shorthair/mix.

Darling is a medium sized female that has been at the shelter since January 18. She is an orange domestic shorthair/mix.

Betty is a small domestic shorthair/mix. She was brought to the shelter on January 17. Betty is six-years-old.

Maudene is only eight-months-old. She was brought to the shelter on January 10 and is a domestic longhair/mix.

Monkey is a large, orange domestic shorthair/mix. He is about three years old. Monkey was first taken to the shelter one month ago.

