WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a Wichita police officer is in critical condition after being hit by a car driven by a fleeing suspect.

Police spokeswoman Nikki Woodrow says officers were monitoring a house in south Wichita Tuesday where a stolen vehicle was seen and a known suspect with various felony warrants was located.

She says a suspect fleeing the house ran over one of the officers with a vehicle. Another officer fired one round at the suspect’s car. Woodrow says police don’t know if the shot hit the suspect.

Police gave chase, and the suspect eventually ran into a business where he was taken into custody.

Police say no other suspects are being sought.

No other information was immediately available.