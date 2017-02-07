The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kan. officer hospitalized after run over by fleeing suspect

by Leave a Comment

Police investigators on the scene of the accident-photo courtesy KWCH

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a Wichita police officer is in critical condition after being hit by a car driven by a fleeing suspect.

Police spokeswoman Nikki Woodrow says officers were monitoring a house in south Wichita Tuesday where a stolen vehicle was seen and a known suspect with various felony warrants was located.

She says a suspect fleeing the house ran over one of the officers with a vehicle. Another officer fired one round at the suspect’s car. Woodrow says police don’t know if the shot hit the suspect.

Police gave chase, and the suspect eventually ran into a business where he was taken into custody.

Police say no other suspects are being sought.

No other information was immediately available.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *