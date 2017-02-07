DKMS, an international non-profit organization that helps blood cancer patients find matching donors, is holding a bone marrow registration drive at St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.

The drive is being held for Phong Vo, a 44-year-old husband and father of four, who has been diagnosed with Leukemia. Vo is a parishioner at St. Mary Queen of the Universe. He was diagnosed back in 2015 and is undergoing chemotherapy. A bone marrow transplant is Vo’s best chance at remission but he currently has no matching donors.

According to DKMS, more than half of the patients will never find a match and an estimated 170,000 more Americans will be diagnosed with blood cancer this year. Since the organization was founded in 1990, they have registered over 850,000 donors and have facilitated more than 2,800 transplants.

A cheek swab is all that is needed to find a match. St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church is located at 230 E Cloud in Salina.

Those interested in becoming potential donors can find more information at Get Ready To Register