Police are looking for suspects in a vehicle burglary that occurred between 5 p.m. Sunday night and 7 a.m. Monday morning. According to authorities, $1,600 worth of assorted stereo equipment was stolen from a car in the Autozone parking lot.

The vehicle was owned by 23-year-old Phelan Gagnon. Police say Gagnon parked his 2006 Chevy Cobalt in the Autozone lot, located at 1916 South Ninth, in hopes of selling the car. Sometime overnight, the vehicle was broken into and a sub woofer, two amps, LED lights and 7-inch Pioneer head unit were stolen. There were no signs of forced entry but the unknown suspect did cause minor damage to the interior of the car.

Salina Police are still investigating the burglary.