BUNKER HILL, KS – Smoky Hills Public Television is taking Family Fun Day to Salina on March 11, featuring The Cat in the Hat! This free family event will be held at Central Mall from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

During the event, children will be able to take a picture with The Cat in the Hat. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera. Jammin’ Randy will provide musical entertainment. The first 500 children also will receive a gift bag.

Family Fun Day is an event that has been held in Hays for the past five years. Smoky Hills Public Television has decided this year to expand this entertaining and educational event to children in more communities.

“We are excited to share Family Fun Day with Salina and give the kids a chance to meet a PBS Kids favorite, The Cat in the Hat,” says Tricia Flax, event coordinator.